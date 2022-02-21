WKU BASEBALL WKU baseball's Tuesday matchup with Lipscomb canceled By the Daily News Feb 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Due to projected inclement weather in the Nashville area, Western Kentucky’s scheduled baseball game at Lipscomb for Tuesday has been canceled.There are no plans for a rescheduled date at this time. The Hilltoppers will now look toward the weekend, with a four-game series against Central Michigan set to begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Nick Denes Field.{&end} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wku Baseball Ncaa Baseball Lipscomb Hilltoppers Baseball Kentucky Sport Series Michigan Game Matchup