Western Kentucky’s roster is stacked with a new addition.
The Hilltoppers have a new player on the current roster in Evan Stack, who has worked for the team as a manager and was added to the lineup hours before Saturday’s game against Charlotte.
Stack is a senior from Louisville who has worked the last four years as a student manager. He’s now listed as an official member of WKU’s roster on the school’s athletics website.
“Evan is a guy that’s a manager and he practices with us,” coach Rick Stansbury said Saturday after the team’s loss to Charlotte. “He’s able to be a basketball player. He practices every day with us. We decided to let him dress these last few games.”
Stack is listed as a 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard in his new roster profile. He attended Male High School and did not play high school basketball, but also worked then as a student manager. Stansbury made it official after the team’s practice hours before the game Saturday. Stack dressed, but never entered the game.
His addition gives WKU five seniors going into Thursday’s home finale against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. in the second game of Bonus Play. He joins Jared Savage, Camron Justice, Matt Horton and Patrick Murphy as Hilltoppers suiting up for their last game at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Stack’s addition also gives WKU seven native Kentuckians on its roster, tied for most in the state and WKU’s most since the 1980-81 season.
“Evan is great,” Stansbury said. “All of our managers are great. I’ve always said a good manager is just as valuable as a good point guard. We’re blessed and we’ve got good managers. Him, Jacob and Cole, those are senior guys and those guys are great.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.