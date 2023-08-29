WKU BASKETBALL WKU basketball to host Special Olympics Unified game Daily News Aug 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Kentucky's men’s and women’s basketball programs will host the second annual Unified Basketball Game with Southern Kentucky Special Olympics on Sept. 5 at E.A. Diddle Arena.The 6:30 p.m. game will be hosted on the main court of Diddle Arena where the men and women’s teams will go head-to-head coaching and playing against each other. The event is open to the community, allowing fans to cheer for their favorite team and creating a fun, exciting atmosphere for the Special Olympics athletes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Basketball Southern Kentucky Special Olympics E.a. Diddle Arena Sports Basketball Athletics