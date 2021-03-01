No. 21 Western Kentucky earned a 3-1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-9) victory over Marshall in Huntington, W.Va., on Monday.
The win extended the Lady Toppers’ best undefeated start in program history to 11 matches as the squad claimed its first road matches of the 2020-21 campaign. WKU racked up 93 digs – the most by a Conference USA squad this season.
“We were in a battle today,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “Marshall played really, really well for a good portion of the match. They defended at a tremendously high level and again forced us into some things offensively that we hadn’t done in the past. I thought our team showed great character to hang in there after the first-set loss on the road and find a way to win.”
WKU improved to 11-0 on the season and 6-0 in Conference USA with its third sweep in as many series against league opponents. Nine of those victories have been sweeps, while Marshall and Mercer have each lost to the Lady Tops in four sets.
Marshall came out hot in Monday’s opening set and ultimately was the first team to take a lead on the Lady Toppers in a match this season, claiming the frame 25-21. WKU was held to just a .085 hitting clip in the opening set while Marshall operated at a rate of .250.
A 10-2 WKU run gave the Lady Toppers a 13-6 advantage in the second set, and WKU pushed out to a 20-12 lead to force a Marshall timeout. After being held without a kill in the opening frame, Lauren Matthews tallied six in the second set – including one for each of WKU’s final two points.
WKU jumped out to a 10-6 lead in set three and never looked back. A 6-1 run split by a Marshall timeout allowed the Lady Tops to push their five-point lead to nine at 24-15 before securing a 2-1 lead in the match with the 25-18 third-set win.
WKU led the fourth set from start to finish – the lone frame without a tied score. The Lady Toppers claimed the set 25-9 for a 3-1 victory. WKU operated at a .441 clip in the frame with 17 kills against just two errors while holding the Herd to a .083 mark with just six kills.
For the first time since Sept. 7, 2018, five Lady Toppers registered double-digit digs. Paige Briggs, Nadia Dieudonne and Logan Kael each tallied 17 apiece, while Hallie Shelton added 15 and Ashley Hood posted 12. Shelton added four of WKU’s six aces on the day as well.
Dieudonne earned her first double-double of the season adding a season-best 57 assists to her 17 digs. Her 57 assists across four sets ranks as the eighth-most in a match that length in the NCAA this season. She also added a kill and an ace while facilitating the team to a .256 hitting percentage.
Briggs collected her seventh double-double of the season adding 21 kills (tied career high) on 60 swings (new career high). Monday’s match is the first match of the 2020-21 campaign that saw multiple WKU players earn double-doubles.
Matthews finished with 13 kills against three errors across the final three sets. She added three digs and a pair of blocks. Avri Davis posted a career-best 10 kills to go along with a .296 attack rate, two blocks and two digs.
With its first road trip since 2019 in the books, WKU will be home again this weekend as FIU comes to town for a Sunday-Monday C-USA series. First serve is noon both days.
