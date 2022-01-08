Western Kentucky junior center Jamarion Sharp (33) finishes an alley oop in the first half against visiting Florida International with the Hilltoppers up 43-38 at half time versus the Panthers at E.A. Diddle Arena Saturday Jan. 8 in Bowling Green.
Joseph Barkoff for Bowling Green Daily News
Joseph Barkoff for Bowling Green Daily News
The Western Kentucky men's basketball team has its first conference win of the season.
The Hilltoppers bounced back from a tough loss at Louisiana Tech last week in their Conference USA opener with a big offensive performance to beat FIU 84-71 on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (9-6 overall, 1-1 C-USA) had five players score in double figures in the victory, led by 16 points off the bench from Josh Anderson. Luke Frampton and Camron Justice each had 15 points, while Jamarion Sharp had 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds and Dayvion McKnight had 13 points. The Hilltoppers shot 50% from the field and 43% from 3-point range with 18 assists on 30 made field goals and only 10 turnovers in the game.
The Hilltoppers took a five-point lead into the second half after a strong offensive performance through the first 20 minutes, before pulling ahead by double digits in the second half of the victory.
WKU shot 55% from the field in the first half and outscored FIU (10-5, 0-2) 10-2 off turnovers and 26-18 in the paint, including 10 points from Sharp – WKU's 7-foot-5 center.
The Panthers led in the early going, but an 11-3 run pushed the Hilltoppers ahead for the remainder of the half. FIU remained close with the help of six made 3-pointers – the Panthers entered this week's action attempting and making more 3s per game than any other team in C-USA – and a late layup from 5-foot-8 guard Tevin Brewer over Sharp as part of his 11-point half to make it 43-38 at the break.
The Hilltoppers extended their lead to double digits for the first time on a 3-pointer from Frampton – one of his five on the day – to make it 53-42 with 16:21 to play, and another by Camron Justice with 10:43 left put WKU ahead by double figures for the remainder of the 84-71 victory
Brewer led FIU with 20 points and nine assists, while Seth Pinkney was the only other Panther to score in double figures with 10 points. The Panthers are scheduled to travel to face UAB in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, followed by a game at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to stay home for another week, before a road swing to Florida. WKU is slated to host Rice in an 8 p.m. game Thursday, followed by a 3 p.m. game against North Texas on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
