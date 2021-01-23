Defense prevailed in Saturday's exhibition match between the Western Kentucky soccer team and Bellarmine. The match ended in a 0-0 draw in Louisville.
The Lady Toppers outshot Bellarmine 6-4 in the match, with two shots coming from freshman Brina Micheels and one shot coming from Sydney Ernst, Katie Erwin, Sophia Fondren and Taylor Stanley.
The match was played in three 30-minute increments. Each of WKU’s three goalkeepers played one of the 30-minute segments.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action Feb. 2 at Lipscomb in WKU’s final exhibition match of the season.
