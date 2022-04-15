Western Kentucky's softball and soccer facilities are getting an upgrade.
WKU's Board of Regents on Friday approved construction of a new indoor facility for the two programs, which will serve as everyday locker rooms and office spaces.
"Our soccer and softball programs currently are performing at a very high level – arguably collectively as well as they have in their respective histories," WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said during a presentation before the Board of Regents approved the project. "Both won conference championships in 2021, softball is currently in first place in Conference USA this year and softball went to the NCAA Tournament last year.
"That performance from soccer and softball is really pretty consistent over the last few years, but while they have grown and really progressed on the field of play, what has not kept up with that are the facilities that they reside in and train in on a daily basis. ... Essentially what it is, is it becomes a permanent home for soccer and softball on game day and just greatly enhances their current situation."
The facility, which will be located on Creason Street within the existing footprint of the current soccer and softball fields, will have on-site accommodations for visiting teams and officials, and provide a space to receive medical treatment and injury care on site.
The plans are for the entire facility to be 10,801 square feet, with a softball locker room that's 633 square feet and a soccer locker room that's 536 square feet, a film and meeting room for both teams that's 404 square feet, and a training area that's 4,947 square feet. The training area includes three batting tunnels and enough space for softball to have a full infield practice.
"You can talk about student-athlete welfare, and this is just a huge improvement over what we currently have," Stewart said.
Stewart said WKU will put out a bid for construction in the coming weeks, but the facility is anticipated to cost roughly $3 million. The funds for constructing the facility will come primarily from exit fees from those leaving Conference USA, as well as the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation if needed. Construction is expected to begin this summer.
"We won't have to take a loan out, there won't be any state money used – it'll all be paid for from those two areas, but primarily from the exit fees," Stewart said.
WKU's softball and soccer programs currently have no similar facilities at their fields – softball's current space is at E.A. Diddle Arena, and it shares indoor hitting facilities with baseball, and soccer's current space is located on the third floor of Houchens-Smith Stadium. Currently, there are no facilities for visiting teams or officials either, and those participating in games must use the same restrooms as fans.
"In the month where we're celebrating Title IX, I think this goes a long way to address some of the inequities that we see," WKU president Timothy Caboni said moments before the Board approved the facilities. "It's necessary here on our campus so that we support our female student athletes.
"I just have a strong recollection of my first fall on The Hill when it was senior night for the soccer team, and after their match was over, watching these young women have to get into a presentable condition in their dugout in front of fans. It's not something that's acceptable for our institution. ... I think it's necessary, it's important, and if we can take something good out of all the difficulties of conference realignment and use these one-time dollars to help get our women the facilities they deserve, then we should do that."
Stewart told the Daily News the hope is to break ground on the project in July, and for the facility to be ready in summer 2023.