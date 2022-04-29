Western Kentucky junior center Jamarion Sharp shoots a layup over Old Dominion junior forward Kalu Ezikpe in the Tops’ 73-64 win over the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior center Jamarion Sharp reaches to block a shot by Charlotte senior guard Austin Butler in the Tops' 77-67 win over the 49ers at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A big piece of Western Kentucky's roster has entered the transfer portal.
Jamarion Sharp, a 7-foot-5, 235-pound Hopkinsville native, has entered the transfer portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Friday.
The news of Sharp's entrance in the portal was first reported by the Verbal Commits Twitter account.
Sharp, the tallest player in college basketball last season, was the nation's leader in blocked shots per game last season. He averaged 4.6 blocks per game, and shattered WKU's single-season blocks record with 148 -- Chris Marcus previously held the record with 97 -- and was seventh on WKU's career blocks list with just one season with the program.
Sharp was named Conference USA's Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to being nominated for several other defensive awards during the course of the season.
He appeared in all 32 games for the 19-13 Hilltoppers, starting the final 28 of those games -- Sharp recorded the program's third triple-double against Alabama A&M in his first start. He finished the season averaging 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds in 28 minutes per game.
Sharp played two seasons at John A. Logan College prior to his arrival at WKU, where he was a four-star prospect and the top junior college player in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Sharp's entrance in the portal is the latest in a string of changes to WKU's roster since the 2021-22 season came to a close. Earlier this week, the Hilltoppers announced the signing of its second Power Five transfer -- Indiana transfer guard Khristian Lander. WKU had already signed Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen this offseason and received a commitment from Jordan Rawls to rejoin the program, in addition to its earlier signees.
Jairus Hamilton, Jaylen Butz, Isaiah Cozart, Bailey Conrad and Sherman Brashear, who were all with the program last season, entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason.
