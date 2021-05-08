The Western Kentucky softball team finished off the regular season with a series sweep of Florida Atlantic.
The Hilltoppers took both games of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Owls at the WKU Softball Complex, claiming a 3-0 victory in game one and a 7-0 victory in the finale.
“I feel like after COVID we all kind of knew what was at stake – you kind of never know when it was going to be your last game – so we’ve all really worked hard this season and I feel like you can definitely see that,” WKU redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan said. “Obviously we’ve had our ups and our downs, but I feel like after this series sweep that we’re going to go into the tournament strong and hopefully we can take this momentum into next week.”
It was the second straight day WKU (27-12 overall, 10-6 Conference USA) swept FAU (12-35, 6-14) in a doubleheader. Friday’s results secured the Hilltoppers a spot in the upcoming C-USA Tournament, which will be played in Bowling Green. WKU is the first tournament host to make the eight-team field since 2014. The Hilltoppers closed the regular season with wins in nine of its final 10 games.
Sullivan got the start in the first game Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four in the complete-game victory. Katie Gardner pitched a complete-game shutout in the second game, allowing four hits and striking out six in seven innings.
It capped off a dominant weekend in the circle. The Hilltoppers shut out FAU in three of the four games, and the pitching staff allowed just one earned run. Shelby Nunn pitched the first game of the series – a 4-3 victory – and Sullivan and Kelsey Aikey combined to pitch a shutout in game two Friday. Aikey’s one inning was her first action in two weeks due to injury.
“I thought our other three pitchers threw really, really well. Obviously Sullivan dominated the circle. I think the opponent batting average was .119, which is huge. The staff as a whole only gave up one earned run,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said. “I think we played great defense behind them, but I would say our circle was very strong and showed what they’re capable of doing. They’re all a little different and they all bring something different to the table.
“We have some with a lot of experience. Today Katie threw really well, but she got her feet wet at FIU because that’s where we were and she got her shot and she took it and she’s building on her successes. Nunn also threw really well and Aikey at least got to go in for an inning. I feel like our staff is strong.”
WKU opened the scoring for the day in the second inning of game one when Brylee Hage doubled to left field, scoring Princess Valencia. The Hilltoppers added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. The first came when T.J. Webster took home as part of a double steal with Paige Carter, who broke the program single-season record for doubles on the day with her 17th.
“We like to call that the razzle dazzle,” Carter said. “It’s just the ability of having somebody fast on third, just trying to get in a pickle and just try to keep the defense on their toes and everything.”
Sullivan later drove in Carter with a sacrifice fly, making it 3-0.
Lynn Gardner pitched all seven innings for FAU, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk. She struck out two.
WKU again struck in the second inning of game two, when Hage scored on a throwing error.
The Hilltoppers added two runs in each of the next three innings. Jordan Ridge homered and Hage doubled home Maddie Bowlds to make it 3-0 after three. Sullivan had an RBI single in the fourth, followed by a sacrifice fly from Kendall Smith to make it 5-0. Webster and Carter each posted RBI singles in the fifth to make it a 7-0 lead.
The bracket for the C-USA Tournament is scheduled to be released Sunday.{&end}