WKU celebrates start of basketball season with Topper Tipoff

The Western Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams invited fans to E.A. Diddle Arena on Tuesday to build excitement for the upcoming season.
The Lady Toppers and Hilltoppers were introduced and showcased some skills at the Topper Tipoff – the first preseason event of the kind since the 2019 Hilltopper Hysteria.
“Everybody knows when Diddle Arena’s packed, there’s not a more difficult place to come down and play or a better place to watch a game than Diddle Arena,” WKU men’s basketball head coach Rick Stansbury said. “My challenge is this, and we’re going to do it – if you don’t have your tickets yet, you better get them because real soon, there’s not going to be a ticket left to buy because this is going to be an exciting group of young men to watch, but we can’t do it without you. We need you in here, we need this arena back packed the way it used to be. This is going to be an exciting group to watch.”
The event opened with the introduction of the Lady Topper team, which is coming off an 18-12 season and returns all but one starter. The Lady Toppers return eight players from last year’s team that appeared in at least 17 games and four that played in all 30, while adding transfers in Aaliyah Pitts and Odeth Betancourt, as well as incoming freshmen Acacia Hayes, Josie Gilvin and Karris Allen.
After the introduction, the Lady Toppers went through drills before a special-rules scrimmage where points were equal to the amount of time left on the shot clock – emphasizing the up-tempo style the team played last year and wants to play this year. The team invited the kids in attendance to the floor to go through drills to close out the first half of Topper Tipoff.
“One of the things we’re really trying to do is play an exciting, fun style of basketball on the court,” WKU women’s basketball coach Greg Collins said to the crowd after his team was introduced. “This team led the league in scoring last year, one of the best 3-point shooting teams, one of the best steal generating teams in the country last year.”
The Hilltoppers, who are coming off a 19-13 season, also return four of their five starters from last year – Dayvion McKnight, Luke Frampton, Jairus Hamilton and Jamarion Sharp – who were introduced before going through drills. The 2022-23 team features seven new players, including Power Five transfers Khristian Lander from Indiana and Dontaie Allen from Kentucky, as well as Boise State transfer Emmanual Akot, in addition to junior college transfers in Fallou Diagne and Tyrone Marshall.
The team then took part in a 3-point shooting contest, which Allen won by beating McKnight in the final with 26 makes in a minute.
“You’ve probably heard me say this about this team already – I don’t like this team, I what?” Stansbury said, letting the Diddle Arena crowd respond first. “Love this team.
“We have a lot of talented players, we have depth and most importantly on top of that, we have a high-character group of young men. You take those ingredients and put them together, that equals a lot of success. We’re going to win a lot of games with this bunch right here.”
The Lady Toppers will host Lindsey Wilson in an exhibition Nov. 1, before opening the regular season at Diddle Arena on Nov. 7 against Vanderbilt. The Hilltoppers will host University of Montevallo and Georgetown College in exhibition games Nov. 2 and 5, before opening the regular season Nov. 10 at Eastern Kentucky.