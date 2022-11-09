Driving up Russellville Road in Bowling Green toward Western Kentucky’s campus, you can see the excitement building for Jamarion Sharp’s second season with the Hilltoppers.
“Big things happening on the hill” is written on a billboard featuring a photograph of the 7-foot-5 center with his arms outstretched and a basketball in each hand.
Sharp had a breakout season at WKU last year in his first season playing Division I basketball and became one of the top defensive players in the nation, and after testing the transfer portal, he decided to come back for another season with the Hilltoppers.
“Honestly, throughout the whole entire process, at the end of it, I realized this is where I want to be, this is where I need to be,” Sharp said at the team’s media day. “This is home for me and this is good for me.”
Sharp – the tallest player in college basketball last season and a Hopkinsville native – quickly made his way into the regular rotation after transferring to WKU from John A. Logan College, where he was regarded as the top junior college prospect in the country by 247Sports.
He came off the bench the first four games last season, but an injury allowed him to make his first start Nov. 24 against Alabama A&M. With his high school coach at Hopkinsville, Tim Haworth, sitting courtside for his first start, Sharp posted 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks for just the third triple-double in program history.
Sharp went on to finish the year as Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year, a semifinalist for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year. He led the country with 4.62 blocks per game, and his 148 total blocks shattered WKU’s previous single-season record of 97 held by Chris Marcus. He also averaged 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 72.6% from the field.
On April 29, Sharp entered the transfer portal, but on May 9, he decided to withdraw and remain at WKU – the place he called his “dream school” after an exhibition win last year, and the school he told WKU head coach Rick Stansbury he’d play at while he was still in high school.
He was one of two players from last year’s team – Jairus Hamilton being the other – who went in the portal in the offseason then elected to return.
“That’s just the process we live in today’s world. Fortunate for us, both of them in the end understood that everything they’re looking for and need, they don’t have to go anywhere else to get it – they can get it right here at Western Kentucky and that’s the biggest thing,” Stansbury said. “As you all know, there was a lot of programs in here trying to pull at Jamar. Jairus had opportunities. Other guys had opportunities. They all have opportunities. But at the end of the day, all those young men that we wanted back are back.
“I think that tells you a lot about them as people, their loyalty, their belief in this program, their belief in their teammates for them to walk away from opportunities they had. Everybody’s heard the rumors of opportunities, so I don’t even have to get into that. The main thing is that both of those guys – Jairus and Jamar – are both back and I’m looking for big things for both of them.”
Sharp has tried to expand his game during the offseason to increase his contributions to a team that brought in several big-time transfers to add depth. He’s tried to get better at finishing around the rim – while he shot at a high percentage last season, most of his makes were on dunks – and at guarding players on the perimeter.
“Me, personally, I’ve been working on my post moves and getting better and stronger inside the post, and I’ve been working on a little mid-range, too,” he said.
Sharp battled an illness last week ahead of the team’s two exhibition wins over Montevallo and Georgetown College, but still played. In the win over the Falcons, he had five points, six rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes, and against the Tigers he didn’t score, but had seven rebounds and six blocks in 23 minutes.
Despite not being on the top of his game and still working to get his energy back up, Stansbury said Sharp had “not bad stats” but that “he’s got a lot more to give.”
He’ll try to give that when WKU opens the regular season Thursday with a 6 p.m. CT game at Eastern Kentucky, and as the Hilltoppers try to make a run late in the year.
“Honestly, me, I’m really excited because we have a really good team and I have a feeling we’re going to go really, really far,” Sharp said.{&end}