In front of its largest crowd of the regular season, the No. 18 Western Kentucky volleyball team swept Old Dominion 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15) on the Hilltoppers’ Senior and Alumni Night to win the Conference USA East Division title.
WKU has now won 15 straight matches, along with an NCAA-best 43 consecutive conference matches.
“I’ll never quit saying this, I think it’s so much more difficult to win a regular-season championship than it is a tournament,” WKU head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “I’m so proud of our players for grinding and doing that, and then to do it on homecoming weekend in front of so many of our former players to play here at WKU, just a lot of emotion for me. I’m so very proud of everything that happened tonight and everything that this program is about.”
WKU is now 22-1 on the season while also improving to 10-0 in conference play. Old Dominion moved to 11-13 overall and 3-7 in league play. The Hilltoppers have swept all four meetings against the Monarchs in program history.
WKU is 45-2 across the 2021 calendar year and 77-4 across the last three seasons since the Hilltoppers' six seniors have all been at WKU.
Since joining Conference USA prior to the 2014 season, WKU has won seven of eight possible regular-season titles and six of seven possible tournament championships.
Lauren Matthews finished with 17 kills on 24 swings, hitting at a .625 clip to go along with five digs. Nadia Dieudonne racked up 38 assists while leading the WKU offense to a .379 hitting clip. She also added five digs, two kills and one block. Kayland Jackson shined on senior day with 11 kills on a .588 hitting percentage. Paige Briggs finished with six kills, six digs and two assists. Katie Isenbarger had seven kills, two blocks and an ace. Defensively, Hallie Shelton tallied a team-high 11 digs followed by Logan Kael with 10. Kael also added two aces on the night.
WKU is scheduled to travel to Charlotte for matches Nov. 5 and 7 against the 49ers to close out the regular season.