Western Kentucky’s track and field team earned three individual titles at the PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic, highlighted by another record-breaking performance by Katie Isenbarger, on Friday in Louisville.
In addition to the high jump title, Devon Montgomery won the men’s pole vault while Ajla Basic claimed first place in the women’s weight throw.
Overall, the Hilltoppers claimed 15 top-five finishes across the entire meet.
“Katie was outstanding again today,” WKU director of cross country/track & field Brent Chumbley said in a news release. “Another PR, win, facility record, school record and she moved to eighth on the NCAA performance list. Devon also got a win in pole vault with a personal best and the fourth best in program history, and Ajla won the weight throw.
“There were some other bright spots but overall, I thought we were a little flat today. Next week will be our final tune-up before conference.”
In her second meet of the season, Isenbarger entered the high jump with only one other competitor still standing.
She ultimately cleared 6 feet to win the event and claim a new program record for the second consecutive week. Her new collegiate PR mark of 6-0 is tied for eighth-best on the NCAA indoor performance list for this season. Isenbarger is just an inch shy of her best mark from high school at 6-1.
On the men’s side, Montgomery cleared the fourth-best indoor pole vault height in program history to win the event at the Bellarmine Classic. He recorded a height of 15-3.5, clearing the bar on his first attempt of that height and the two prior. It’s his indoor personal best and first official height of the season.
Basic won the women’s weight throw title after throwing 58-3.
She owns the sixth-best mark in the league with her throw at last week’s Lenny Lyles Invitational. Joining her with top finishes in throws were Aitana Safont Falomir (weight throw, third), Ines Lopez Arias (shot put, fourth), Kaison Barton (shot put, second) and Brett Brannon (weight throw, third).
Out of the distance group, sophomore Lucy Rutherford stood out as she finished third in the women’s 3k with a personal best time of 10:09.36. The new mark moves her into the top 10 in Conference USA times in the 3,000-meter run.
“When you get to see the work someone puts in daily, you hope they can put their potential into their performances,” WKU assistant coach Brooks LeCompte said in a news release. “That doesn’t always work out, but when it does, it’s very gratifying as a coach. Outsiders only see the results; we get to see the process. Lucy Rutherford is one of the most naturally gifted runners I’ve ever coached, and I know her potential. Today, we got to see a glimpse of it. I know she is one of the top runners in C-USA without a doubt, and she ran an amazing race today.
“We had some other good performances today, but hers stands out.”
Both freshmen Trey Kraimer and Jordan Eddy logged personal bests in the 800, while Collin Pruitt added his own in the men’s 3,000-meter.
In the group of male sprinters, Steven Simmons picked up second place in the 60-meter dash and fifth in the 200, while Cedric Johnson notched a personal best in the 60-meter hurdles to place second. Jaden Warner also recorded a PR in the 60-meter to finish sixth.
“CJ’s (Cedric Johnson’s) PR in the 60-meter hurdles was a bright spot considering what we’ve been able to get accomplished with training these last few weeks pertaining to weather,” WKU assistant coach Tosha Ansley said in a news release.
“We’re taking it one week at a time.”
WKU will have one final tune-up ahead of the C-USA Championships. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to travel to Birmingham, Ala., for the Samford Bulldog Invite at the Crossplex on Feb. 11-12, the site of the championships.