Led by multiple top-10 performances, Western Kentucky's track and field team closed its regular season Saturday at the Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt in Nashville.
High jumper Katie Isenbarger was her usual high-performing self and finished third in the women's high jump on a mark of 1.73 meters. She was followed closely by teammate Grace Turner, who jumped 1.65 meters to claim sixth in the event. It was the start of a big day for Turner, who also came in fourth place in the women's pole vault on a height of 3.60 meters.
Ajla Basic continued her recent run of strong performances when she claimed fourth place in the women's hammer throw. Basic hit a mark of 56.01 meters, which was second-best among collegiate athletes at the meet. Her male counterparts added to the strong throwing results with John Elam finishing fifth in the men's shot put on a throw of 15.60 meters. Brett Brannon and Elam then finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men's hammer throw. Brannon's throw traveled 54.64 meters, while Elam's went 53.93 meters.
The field athletes were not the only ones with big days as multiple Hilltopper runners joined in on the top-10 finishes. Demetrius Rolle got things started with a sixth-place result in the 100 meters on a time of 10.57 seconds. Julian Klenner and Gabriel Dozier then both made the top-10 of the men's 400 in fifth and seventh, respectively. Klenner clocked in at 48.29, while Dozier was right behind at 49.05.
Zackery Martinez produced what turned out to be WKU's best result of the day when he finished as the runner-up in the men's 400 meter hurdles with a time of 52.35. The men's 4x100-meter relay team then earned an additional podium finish by recording a time of 41.33, which was good for third place.
The Hlltoppers will now turn their attention to the Conference USA Outdoor Championships which will take place in Denton, Texas, hosted by North Texas. The Championships will run May 11-14.