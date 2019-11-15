Western Kentucky's cross country team closed out its season at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday morning at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville.
It was the school’s first time participating in Regionals since 2016 and first time sending a full team since 2015, with seven men racing in the 10k and two women competing in the 6k.
The men’s squad closed out its first 10k of the season with a 30th-place finish out of the 35-school pool, beating out UNCW, USC Upstate, Murray State, Northern Kentucky and Presbyterian. The team’s top finisher was Emerson Wells, who placed 146th against the 247-competitor field with a time of 33 minutes, 09.9 seconds. Ethan Snyder (166th, 33:32.6), Jacob Skillman (173rd, 33:41.8), Dedrick Troxell (177th, 33:47.8) and Clint Sherman (183rd, 33:55.3) rounded out the squad’s top five.
On the women’s side, both Savannah Heckman and Morgan Kannapel earned personal records in the 6k. Heckman (177th) finished with a time of 23:07.5 and Kannapel (219th) recorded a mark of 23:59.8, with both runners topping their previous best times by more than a minute.
