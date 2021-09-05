The Western Kentucky cross country team opened its season with top-10 team finishes by both the women’s and men’s squads at the Memphis Twilight Classic on Saturday night at the Mike Rose Complex.
The women’s squad placed fifth out of 22 teams with an average 5K time of 18 minutes, 55.17 seconds, finishing ahead of schools such as Memphis, Mississippi State and UAB. The men’s squad finished ninth in its 20-team field with an average 6.4K mark of 21:06.94, while also placing in front of Power Five opponent Mississippi State.
“I’m really proud of how the women performed tonight,” WKU cross country head coach Brooks LeCompte said in a news release. “Placing fifth as a team against this level of competition speaks volumes to the work they’ve put in over the summer months. Savannah (Heckman) ran extremely well, leading us with a seventh-place finish. I can’t be more excited for them.
“The guys ran solid and kept close to each other. We will have to keep progressing together as a group and I see big things ahead for them as the season continues.”
The women’s squad was led by Heckman, who placed seventh out of 193 runners after recording a personal record time of 17:54.66. Lucy Rutherford followed behind Heckman with a PR of her own, placing 24th with a mark of 18:35.51. Freshman Elyssa Toal rounded out the top-50 finishers on the women’s side, placing 32nd with a time of 18:59.91.
Lee's Celine Ritter won the women's race in a time of 17:26.47 and Ole Miss claimed the team title.
On the men’s side, Dedrick Troxell paced the team with a PR of 20:11.02, good for 17th out of the 211-competitor field. Keegan Barnette also earned a top-50 finish in his first meet as a Hilltopper, placing 41st with a mark of 20:46.17.
Lee's Christian Noble won the men's race in a time of 19:13.04, leading his team to the title.
WKU Women’s Results
5th – Team – 18:55.17 avg.
7th – Savannah Heckman – 17:54.66 (PR)
24th – Lucy Rutherford – 18:35.51 (PR)
32nd – Elyssa Toal – 18:59.91
53rd – Mary Dye – 19:32.68
54th – Rory O’Connor – 19:33.09
92nd – Maddy Hurt – 20:23.86
118th – Madeline Powell – 20:58.97
140th – Abigail Green – 21:46.03
142nd – Jenna Vaughn – 21:51.34
166th – Lauren Dowd – 23:09.78
WKU Men’s Results
9th – Team – 21:06.94 avg.
17th – Dedrick Troxell – 20:11.02 (PR)
41st – Keegan Barnette – 20:46.17
68th – Brad Wiggins – 21:19.17
80th – Will Perrone – 21:37.18
84th – Trey Kraimer – 21:41.16
85th – Miles Huff – 21:41.18
99th – Collin Pruitt – 21:58.79
141st – Jordan Eddy – 22:46.51
153rd – Steven Votaw – 23:10.67
WKU will be back in action in two weeks when it heads to Nashville for the Vanderbilt-hosted Commodore Classic on Sept. 17.