Western Kentucky cross country head coach Brooks LeCompte and the Hilltoppers have released the schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.
“This year’s schedule will be a very competitive one,” LeCompte said in a news release. “Racing bi-weekly will allow us to optimize our training schedule while also getting into a great racing routine at the same time. We can’t wait to get the season started in two weeks.”
WKU will start things off Sept. 4 with a late-night debut at the Memphis Twilight Classic.
The squad will then head to Nashville for the Commodore Classic on Sept. 17, a meet WKU competed at in 2019.
Just over two weeks later on Oct. 2, the Hilltoppers will run a familiar course in E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park, with the team set to compete at the Live in Lou Classic for the 16th consecutive season.
WKU will wrap up regular-season action Oct. 16 when it heads to fellow Conference USA school UAB for the Blazer Classic.
The team will then open postseason competition Oct. 30 at the Charlotte-hosted Conference USA Championships before closing out the season at the NCAA Southeast Regional on Nov. 12.
WKU is currently set to return 13 student-athletes from both the men’s and women’s side, while welcoming 11 newcomers.