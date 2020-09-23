With one meet already in the books, Western Kentucky has announced its full cross country schedule for the remainder of the 2020 season.
WKU opened its season Friday in Boone, N.C., at the Appalachian State-hosted Mountains to Sea Open, with both the men’s and women’s squads earning a third-place finish.
The team’s next meet is just over a week away, with the squad set to compete at the Live in Lou Classic on Oct. 3. The meet will take place at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park, a course WKU is familiar with after competing there a season ago, with the men’s team earning a fifth-place finish and the women’s squad placing 27th out of 62 teams.
Following that, the team will wrap up regular season action Oct. 16, when they head to Hoover, Ala., to compete in the Blazer Classic hosted by fellow Conference USA school UAB.
WKU will make the trip back to Alabama two weeks later for postseason competition, with UAB set to host the 2020 C-USA Cross Country Championships on Oct. 31 at Veterans Park.
“The new WKU cross country culture is all about working hard as a close-knit unit and supporting each other to achieve greatness,” cross country head coach Brooks LeCompte said in a news release. “I am confident WKU will be arguably the most improved cross country program in Conference USA. We have a chip on our shoulder, so we are ready to step on the line and prove it.”
