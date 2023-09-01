Western Kentucky's cross country teams wrapped up action at the Belmont Opener on Friday morning at Percy Warner Park in Nashville.
The women finished up in seventh place, while the men's squad finished eighth.
Freshmen led the way for both squads Friday morning. Jared Sandfoss led the charge for the men finishing 37th out of 118 runners with a mark of 16 minutes, 08.6 seconds. Kinley Kunkel led the way for the women finishing 44th out of 114.
“Nice job of freshman Kinley Kunkel and Keelin Elmer leading the way for women and freshman Jared Sandfoss for men,” WKU coach Ron Becht said in a news release. “It's early, so we will continue to work hard to improve over the next several weeks.”
WKU Women’s Results
44th - Kinley Kunkel – 19:43.6
48th - Keelin Elmer – 19:58.1
50th - Lucy Rutherford – 20:04.4
56th - Kynzlei Bassett – 20:16.0
59th - Rylee Evans – 20:24.3
62nd - Mary Dye – 20:31.8
83rd - Arielle Phillips – 21:46.3
87th - Rory O’Connor – 21:59.6
93rd - Madeline Powell – 22:21.0
96th - Emma Endress – 22:38.1
WKU Men’s Results
37th - Jared Sandfoss – 16:08.6
69th - Trevor Hudnall – 16:45.7
71st - Wade Balcom – 16:48.0
83rd - Carsen Sasenbach – 17:07.8
85th - Ben Dunkle – 17:10.9
99th - Brad Wiggins – 17:41.9
107th - Michael House – 18:24.8
The Hilltoppers will return to Bowling Green and host the WKU Invitational on Sept. 15. The meet will be held at Hobson Grove Park.
