Western Kentucky's men’s and women’s cross country teams each earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team honors for their efforts in the classroom during the 2019 NCAA Division I Cross Country season.
“I’m extremely proud of our student-athletes for the work and commitment they showed both in the classroom and in competition throughout the cross country season,” WKU director of cross country/track & field Brent Chumbley said. “This is another step in the right direction for our cross country program.”
The accolade marks the first time since 2015 that either cross country squad has been named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, with the women’s team earning that distinction following their 2015 campaign. The last time that both the men’s and women’s teams received All-Academic recognition was in 2014.
The women’s squad was one of 237 teams to earn All-Academic honors, and combined for a 3.49 cumulative GPA during the 2019 cross country season. On the men’s side, the team compiled a 3.27 GPA and was one of 191 squads to earn the distinction.
In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.
