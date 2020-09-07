Western Kentucky's cross country team plans to move forward with its 2020 season.
The team is still awaiting the NCAA’s decision on a Fall NCAA Cross Country Championship, with a ruling set to be made later this month.
WKU is currently scheduled to open its season at the Mountains to Sea Open hosted by Appalachian State on Sept. 18
The squad will head into its 2020 campaign led by first-year head coach Brooks LeCompte, who came to WKU in January after spending the previous year as the assistant cross country/track and field coach at UNC Wilmington.
WKU is set to return 16 runners from both the men’s and women’s side, while welcoming seven newcomers.
The team’s full schedule will be released at a later date.
