The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team wrapped up a busy week with an easy win -- ousting winless South Carolina State 90-64 on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Playing for the fourth time in six days, WKU (6-1) had six players score in double figures -- with Dayvion McKnight and Jamarion Sharp both flirting with double-doubles -- to roll to the victory and wrap up a 3-1 week that included a 2-1 trip to the Cayman Islands.
“We knew we were going to be better than South Carolina State -- and that’s no disrespect in any way. We just knew we were better,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “But can you come back and play with the energy that you have to play with? That was something I knew we needed to do and I thought we did that. I thought our guys came out ready to play.”
WKU led wire-to-wire, with Luke Frampton’s 3-pointer starting a 7-0 run to open the game and the margin growing to double digits less than six minutes in.
The Hilltoppers shot 55.6% from the field in the first half, leading by as many as 19 points before heading into the locker room with a comfortable 47-30 halftime advantage.
The lead continued to balloon in the second half -- growing to 68-38 after a three-point play from Tyrone Marshall, Jr., with 12:42 remaining.
WKU shot 50% for the game with 21 assists on 29 made baskets.
“You can see we are sharing that basketball,” Stansbury said. “McKnight has 10 assists … Rawls had five assists. There were six guys in double figures. We moved and shared the basketball.
“The only thing I can look back on is in that second half there was a stretch where the second bunch was in there and we didn’t rebound the basketball very well.”
Frampton led WKU in scoring with 18 points. Emmanuel Akot finished with 17 points, while McKnight had 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
Marshall scored 16 points off in 13 minutes of action, while Jarius Hamilton finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Sharp also flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots.
McKnight said the team learned a lot about itself in the last week.
“We’ve got a good team,” McKnight said. “Once we all dial in, on the same page, we’ve got a good team. I think the biggest thing this year (is) all of us are on the same page. We’ve all got one goal -- that is getting into the (NCAA) tournament.”
Allen update
Redshirt junior guard/forward Dontaie Allen was in uniform on the bench, but missed his fourth straight game due to eligibility issues.
Stansbury offered a bit of clarification on the situation following Saturday’s win.
“Nothing he has done,” Stansbury said. “Nothing we have done. Kentucky played him seven games when he was ineligible in the springtime. Their coaches didn’t know it and their compliance didn’t know it. How does the kid know it?
“Nobody can say, ‘Well, the kid is at fault for not getting his grades.’ He didn’t know. If the adults in the room didn’t know, he didn’t know. When he went in the portal, that’s when they found out he was ineligible the fall semester. Not the spring semester, the fall semester. So they turn the waiver in and don’t get the waiver back until last week when we are getting ready to leave.”
Stansbury continued to voice his frustration on the matter, adding WKU hopes to have him back soon.
“He played seven games, a total of 25 minutes,” Stansbury said. “Kentucky got their punishment. They got fined $500 a game for seven games. We are the ones getting punished now. The kids are the ones getting punished. Nothing about it is right.
“He’s having to pay now for mistakes other people didn’t know that are responsible (for) and punishing us, making him sit games. This is the fourth one he has sat. We will see where he is at moving forward. We won’t go past seven and we will see where we are at moving forward.”
Allen has appeared in three games for WKU, averaging eight points per game and 2.7 rebounds. He finished with a season-high of 15 points in WKU’s 127-61 home win against Kentucky State on Nov. 12.