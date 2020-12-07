Western Kentucky defensive back Roger Cray has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Monday.
The news was first reported on Twitter by 247Sports Transfer Portal.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior from Lake City, Fla., started seven games this season for WKU (5-6 overall, 4-3 Conference USA), totaling 20 tackles and recording nine pass breakups. He also recovered and returned a fumble 24 yards for a touchdown in a Nov. 21 win over FIU. Cray was named to the PFF National Team of the Week following the performance – he also allowed only two receptions on seven targets for 4 yards and had three pass breakups against the Panthers to finish the weekend as the highest-rated cornerback with an 89.9 grade.
Cray started at cornerback in WKU's 37-19 win at Charlotte on Sunday, but didn't record any stats. WKU currently has the fifth-best scoring defense in C-USA (24.1 points allowed per game), the fourth-best total defense (336 yards allowed per game) and the best pass defense (170.1 yards allowed per game). WKU is sixth among FBS teams in passing yards allowed.
Cray missed the first six games last season while recovering from an injury sustained in fall camp, but recorded an interception in his first game back. He finished the 2019 season with 10 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups.
As a sophomore in 2018, he started 11 of the team's 12 games and finished with 27 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups. In 2017, he was WKU's only true freshman defender to play in every game, including four starts to the season. He had 14 tackles and two pass breakups.
Cray is the first Hilltopper reported in the transfer portal this week. Quarterbacks Kevaris Thomas and Davis Shanley entered the transfer portal last week, as well as wide receiver Jeremiah Fails and defensive end Stephone Atkinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.