Clayton White didn’t put on a clip from a random sports movie to try to motivate Western Kentucky’s defense during the offseason.
He put on a video, instead, that “is not meant to entertain,” according to its host.
With nine starters returning from the best scoring defense in Conference USA last season, WKU’s defensive coordinator wanted to make sure the Hilltoppers didn’t start to relax. He wanted them focused, so he put on a clip from the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s show “Detail,” which Bryant told The Washington Post in a June 11, 2018, article was “for people who want to be serious athletes.”
In the clip, Bryant breaks down Scottie Pippen’s defense, focusing on particular aspects of the six-time NBA champion, 7-time All-NBA and 10-time All-Defensive player’s game that allowed him to be successful, as well as the research that went into his game.
“I had the guys really look at that video and pick out some things that can relate to football and our defense,” White said Friday in a post-practice Zoom conference with reporters. “It really was eye opening in the fact that those are two of the greatest guys to ever play basketball, and if you just go through and get your details and study, do your homework, then I think better things can come.”
WKU head coach Tyson Helton credits White’s defense for carrying the load last year in a 9-4 season. The Hilltoppers allowed just 20.1 points per game – the program’s best mark since 2004 – and was second among C-USA programs in total defense to UAB, surrendering just 335.5 yards per game. Entering bowl season, WKU was ranked in the top 20 in the FBS in opponent first downs passing, opponent third down conversions, opponent red zone chances, opponent completion percentage, red zone defense, red zone TD defense, opponent total plays and opponent first downs.
“Us as a defense, we felt like we had a season where we went out and proved what we could do,” White said.” I also talked to our guys about improving our details of our defense. I just want guys to really dive deeper and deeper into our defensive playbook just from the detail perspective.”
DeAngelo Malone is the most obvious piece returning for that defense. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end is back after being named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. He was a first team preseason all-conference selection by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele Publications, and fellow defensive end Juwuan Jones, a 6-3, 270-pound redshirt junior, was a third-team selection by both publications.
Redshirt senior safety Devon Key was a second-team selection by Phil Steele and fourth team by Athlon, and senior linebacker Kyle Bailey was named second team by both. Senior safety Antwon Kincade received second-team honors from Athlon Sports.
“It’s a great feeling to have those guys back. One – from a relationship standpoint – we all understand each other, and I think it’s very important for us as a coaching staff to continue to really harp our guys on the details of our defense. We can’t let anything slide because, to me, when you have a year like we had as a team and a defense, you can kind of relax. You don’t want that,” White said. “That’s been our preaching moment from the moment we got back in January – ‘Listen, stay on these guys. Don’t give them anything. Don’t give them any breath.’ “
WKU began organized practices Monday and White said it was “invigorating to see all those guys out there playing good ball,” but also said the team knows it has some things it needs to get better at and is striving to do that.
“One thing that I really notice about our defense is the intensity that we bring,” Key said. “Everybody is ready to come and compete and I refer back to missing spring ball – everybody is eager to play, so as a defense, we’re just ready to practice and play whenever we get the chance. I like where we’re headed for this season.”
The scoring defense that was best in C-USA ranked 22nd in the country and the team’s yards allowed per game ranked 24th nationally. The Hilltoppers’ third-down conversion rate on defense of 29.7% ranked seventh in the country, the lowest mark for the school since 1987.
WKU’s defense allowed 224 first downs, which ranked 15th nationally, and its red zone defense ranked 19th at 75.8%. White said his unit, which lost three main contributors in defensive back Ta’Corian Darden, defensive tackle Jaylon George and defensive end Carson Jordan, prides itself on being multi-dimensional.
“Really, from a four-down, from a three-down, from a five-down look, we’re trying our best to be very unpredictable to other offenses as they watch us on Saturdays and Sundays so that whenever they come play against us, they’ve got to prepare for a lot,” he said.
“Really, from a schematic standpoint, we want to just still continue who we are as a pressure team, as also a cover team that plays tight coverage and makes teams drive the ball down the field and really do a great job in the red zone and in the third down and getting off the field as much as possible.”
WKU began voluntary workouts when its first wave of athletes – 65 football players – returned to campus June 8 as part of the COVID-19 athletic restart plan, while the rest returned in early July.
With experience back and an abbreviated camp, White believes the team’s conditioning will be the biggest challenge before the Hilltoppers open the season Sept. 12 at Louisville.
“As far as the calls, as far as the schematics, you can keep things simple as a play caller to make sure they’re not making as many mistakes and those kind of things. The conditioning aspect is going to be the part that I think we’ve got to continue striving and getting better at,” White said. “I think coach Helton upped the reps today and we got them in, so I think that helped. It’s just going to take those kind of things to keep our guys moving.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.