Malik Staples couldn’t quite think of another running back that compares to Benny LeMay.
“I feel like he’s sort of unique,” the Western Kentucky linebacker said. “He tries to get really physical sometimes. We’ve got to be aware of that.”
The best running back in Conference USA offers yet another interesting challenge that the Hilltoppers’ defense is more than up for stopping. In WKU’s three-game winning streak, it has shut down an offense that averaged 30 points per game (UAB) and denied any rhythm of a disciplined triple option attack (Army).
WKU’s next challenge is stopping one of the league’s best players when Charlotte (2-4) visits Houchens-Smith Stadium for a 3 p.m. CDT kickoff on Saturday.
“The running back is their best guy,” Staples said. “He does it all for them and to be so small, he’s elusive and powerful. We’re watching him go against linebackers 6-3, 240 and he’s breaking tackles and stuff. We really have to key in on that running back.”
LeMay leads C-USA with 622 rushing yards through six games and averages 103 yards per game, which ranks 15th nationally. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound back had 21 carries for 144 yards and added four receptions for 90 yards in a loss to FIU.
Charlotte’s offense has been productive with LeMay and quarterback Chris Reynolds, who adds his own wrinkle to the 49ers run game, in averaging 33.6 points per game.
That adds up to another appropriately timed test for WKU, which ranks second in the league in points allowed (18.5 ppg) and rushing defense (114.3 ypg).
“Really productive football team,” WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said. “Productive offense that’s done a really good job of putting points up. They have a really good running back, their quarterback does a good job and a solid offensive line and group of receivers that can go out and make plays.”
The Hilltoppers will have to stop that rushing attack without two of its interior linemen. Redshirt junior Jeremy Darvin and redshirt freshman Lichon Terrell each left the Army game with high ankle sprains and are expected to miss a few weeks.
While head coach Tyson Helton praised the two defensive tackles’ toughness, he said his team can nurse a setback at that position better than others due to the depth due to the consistent rotation from coach Kenny Martin.
“He’s a great developer of the position and that came into play Saturday night,” White said about Martin coaching the defensive tackles. “And it’s going to come into play the rest of the season as those guys fight back in the next couple of weeks.”
Jaylon George, Jalen Madden and Rick Barber have been the other three tackles rotating in with Darvin and Terrell.
“Coach Martin has been preparing us since day one,” Madden said. “It’s always next man up. We’re pretty deep and have a great group of guys that can come in and contribute, so we didn’t really see much fall out when those guys went down.”
