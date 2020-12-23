Western Kentucky has played its best football defensively this season since the start of November, and now the hope is to roll that into late December.
With a veteran group on that side of the ball, a 20-day layoff between games isn’t much of a concern for the Hilltoppers, who are just ready to get back on the field to take on Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
“There was no introduction to, ‘Do you guys remember this part of the playbook?’ We put it right back on the board and we haven’t missed a beat,” WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said. “I think that’s important for us to make sure that we are still clicking in the month of November. We played some really good football in November and we want to continue it over to December.”
The Hilltoppers allowed just two touchdowns in their first two games of November – a 10-6 loss at FAU and a 10-7 win over Southern Miss – and followed it with two more impressive defensive efforts against FIU on Nov. 21 and at Charlotte on Dec. 6 in a game that was originally scheduled Nov. 28.
The Hilltoppers gave up just two touchdowns to the Panthers’ offense in a 38-21 victory – the second came in the final minute when the game was out of reach. WKU added defensive scores on back-to-back plays in the third quarter to spark the win. In the 37-19 win over the 49ers, WKU allowed just 34 yards in the first half, and two of Charlotte’s touchdowns came in the final six minutes after WKU had built a 30-7 lead.
“I feel like this is an older defense. They’ve all been together since they were freshmen and I feel like they’ve been running the same plays, doing the same thing, then the newcomers such as me, we fall in line with that,” WKU redshirt freshman defensive tackle Ricky Barber said. “I feel like we could play them now or whenever and still be good because everyone knows what they’re supposed to do and their assignments.”
WKU found out Dec. 13 it would get a bowl opportunity against Georgia State, and White said last week the energy around the team was good. He said Wednesday it hasn’t been the same around Houchens-Smith Stadium this week, however.
“It’s actually turned up,” he said. “I think that’s good for the Tops. The guys are ready to go play against someone else.”
WKU’s scoring defense (24.1 points allowed per game) ranked fifth in Conference USA as of Tuesday and its total defense (336.4 yards allowed per game) was fourth. The Hilltoppers have allowed 166.3 yards rushing per game in the 5-6 season, but the unit’s biggest strength is its pass defense, which ranks first in C-USA and seventh nationally at 170.1 yards allowed per game.
White was named a Broyles Award nominee Dec. 8 and, at the time, his unit led the country in passes defended (66) and pass breakups (61). Dionte Ruffin, Dominique Bradshaw and Roger Cray accounted for 11, 10 and nine breakups, respectively, and held the top three spots in the category among C-USA players.
WKU’s fourth-year defensive coordinator points to Sam Pinckney, Georgia State’s 6-foot-4, 210-pound leading receiver as a player the Hilltoppers will need to keep an eye on. He has 753 yards and six touchdowns on 44 receptions.
“A lot of times pass defense, whenever you’re ranked that high, to me is more of a team defensive type thing,” White said. “Pressure up front. Make sure we’re doing a great job of disguising and understanding when he’s X alone or when he’s by himself, that’s when a lot of balls come his way. Make sure we do a good job of keeping somebody underneath on top and understanding our matchups, and let’s just play smart.”
Cornelius McCoy, Roger Carter and Terrance Dixon have each recorded over 200 yards receiving for the 5-4 Panthers this season, and 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt freshman quarterback Cornelious Brown IV has thrown for 2,046 yards and 14 touchdowns on 162 of 274 passing. He is also third on the team in rushing with 261 yards and seven scores on 88 attempts. Brown has thrown nine interceptions, and White says creating turnovers is a mentality and comes down to being in the right spots.
“(Brown) kind of can do it all,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Good, quality thrower, can get out of trouble, can run. I think he manages the offense well. He’s a tall guy, so he sees pretty well. I think he does a nice job leading his team and they’re a good football team in general.”
Destin Coates leads the team in rushing with 652 yards and six touchdowns on 143 attempts. The Panthers are averaging 417.7 yards per game, with 227.3 passing and 190.3 rushing.
“It’s business as usual. Every week it’s business as usual,” WKU redshirt junior defensive end Juwuan Jones said. “Every team has tendencies. Obviously you can’t practice for everything, but you can practice for what for sure they’re going to do. We’re expecting Georgia State to come up in funky formations, do trick plays. It’s a bowl game, so we’re going to do the same thing. We’re going to throw everything at them and do our best to win.”
WKU’s defense has shouldered most of the load in Tyson Helton’s two years as head coach, and now the Hilltoppers have another opportunity at a bowl win, after claiming the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl last year. The unit is comprised heavily with upperclassmen, who may or may not return next year with the NCAA granting a blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility to 2020 fall sport student-athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That group – nine of the 11 starters for most of the season would normally be in their final year of eligibility – will likely not all be together after Saturday’s game for various reasons, but are aiming to continue the string of strong defensive play against Georgia State.
“I basically came in with these guys, the guys that are seniors,” White said. “I remember our first couple of meetings. These guys have meant a lot for us as coaches, to our families and obviously to the university. ... They’ve given their all. They’ve given it to us in the classroom, they’ve given it to us in the meeting room, on the field.
“I’ve always talked to them about when you have a task like this right here that’s kind of heavy, make sure you don’t have any regrets in the end. As long as you can finish it without any regrets, you can move on in a good state.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.