Western Kentucky’s ability to clamp down in the second half has been acknowledged through adjustments made in the first half.
It was a good run in the win column while it lasted. Giving up a pair of scores via two touchdowns in the first quarter put the Hilltoppers in a hole they were working on climbing from, but ran out of time in a 26-23 loss at Marshall last Saturday.
WKU’s defense has given up two scores in the first quarter in the last two games, but hasn’t allowed a touchdown in the second half of four straight Conference USA games.
“Guys have to understand offenses these days are going to get their points,” WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said. “It’s really hard to stop an offense to absolutely no touchdowns. It’s important to understand our adjustments and when our offense gets first downs, that gives us more time to settle some things down.”
WKU (5-3 overall, 4-1 C-USA) has ridden that defense to the top of the C-USA standings, but understands the level of offensive firepower on the way.
Marshall put up more points and yards (401) than any team against the Hilltoppers since a Sept. 14 loss to Louisville. But in two straight weeks against two of C-USA’s best offenses, the Hilltoppers gave up two scores before the adjustments kicked in.
Charlotte entered its Oct. 19 contest averaging over 30 points per game, but scored its last touchdown with nine minutes left in the second quarter at WKU. By comparison, the 49ers won a 39-38 shootout against preseason league favorite North Texas the next week.
Marshall’s touchdowns came off two turnovers in the first quarter last Saturday. The rest of the way, the defense held the Thundering Herd to four field goals.
WKU’s 18.5 points allowed per game is still second in the league behind UAB and 17th nationally while the 301.5 yards allowed per game is 16th best in the country.
“We didn’t help (the defense) offensively in the first two drives,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said at his weekly news conference Monday. “When you play good offenses – Marshall was a good offense and Charlotte was a good offense and we’ll play another good offense – sometimes you have to weather the storm and I felt like our guys have really done that. It may be that way this week, we’ll have to weather the storm some this week.”
Coach Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic team is right in the hunt with WKU in the C-USA East Division. The Owls lost to Marshall two weeks ago and the Thundering Herd has the tiebreaker over WKU if the Hilltoppers give up their one-game lead in the standings.
The Owls are tied for second in C-USA with 32.9 points per game and smoked Old Dominion last week 41-3.
Quarterback Chris Robison left the game with an injury, but is expected to play Saturday. His biggest weapon, tight end Harrison Bryant, is averaging 72 receiving yards per game.
“Very explosive offense,” White said. “Those guys have done a wonderful job since they’ve been there. With coach Kiffin and his offense the way they run it, there’s definitely playmakers all over the place and their quarterback is one of the best ones around.”
