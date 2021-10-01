Western Kentucky’s defense has struggled to slow opponents’ rushing attacks at times through three games in its 1-2 start.
Now, the Hilltoppers get to face off with the nation’s leading rusher.
Slowing Kenneth Walker III will be key if WKU hopes to come away with a victory Saturday at Michigan State.
“He’s so talented with his ability, but he’s hard to tackle as well,” WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said. “He’s a strong runner, he’s got great burst, great speed and exceptional vision behind that offensive line that works well together.
“It’s kind of like the perfect cake. They put it all together and baked it and it’s come out just right. It looks really, really good together.”
WKU has allowed its opponents – UT Martin, Army and Indiana – to average 30.7 points and 439.7 yards per game, with 224.7 of those yards coming on the ground. Army’s run-heavy triple-option offense accounted for a large portion of those yards allowed, however. The Black Knights rushed for 339 yards in a 38-35 victory at Michie Stadium on Sept. 11.
In a 59-21 season-opening win over the Skyhawks, WKU allowed 201 yards rushing and in last week’s 33-31 loss to Indiana, the Hoosiers rushed for 134 yards. Stephen Carr accounted for the majority of Indiana’s yards when the Hilltoppers couldn’t get him down. He finished with 109 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
“I think the main thing is just tackling, just keeping it simple football and tackling,” WKU defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin said. “Going back to the film this past game against Indiana, there was a lot of missed tackles we could have had where it made it second-and-long or maybe third down and we get off the field, and we missed those opportunities. Cherishing those opportunities is definitely a thing we’ve been focusing on this week.”
“Last week against Indiana, we missed a lot of tackles. On film we saw a lot of people missing tackles, so we’re coming with the wood this week, we’re going to tackle them and gang tackle them and just get to the ball,” WKU linebacker Demetrius Cain said.
But that’ll be easier said than done against the country’s best rusher so far this season.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Walker has rushed for 554 yards and five touchdowns on 76 attempts. His total yardage ranks first in the country, as do his 138.5 yards rushing per game. Walker has averaged 7.3 yards per carry through four games – the 12th-best mark nationally. He’s also caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown.
“I think he has a combination of some of all the guys we’ve seen,” Crum said. “Really good with catching the ball out of the backfield, but I think he separates himself with the way he breaks tackles. After he breaks the tackle, he has another gear to pick up more yards. A lot of guys, they’ll break the tackle, fall for another three or four or whatever it is. When he breaks the tackle, it’s ‘Gasp, hold my breath.’ He’s a really good player.”
The junior broke onto the scene this season with 264 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in his first game with the Spartans after transferring from Wake Forest. He had 57 yards and a score on seven attempts against Youngstown State and 172 yards on 27 carries in a victory at then-No. 24 Miami. He was limited to just 61 yards on 19 carries in last week’s 23-20 overtime win over Nebraska, however.
While Walker will carry much of the focus for WKU’s defense, the Hilltoppers aren’t overlooking the rest of the Spartans’ offense. Michigan State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 35.3 points per game, and has a quarterback in Payton Thorne who has thrown for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns on 62-of-100 passing, with five different players catching touchdown passes.
“They do a really good job of keeping you off balance,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “The running back, No. 9, is a fantastic player. He’s really hard to tackle. Even when you do the right things, he’s breaking tackles and making people miss. We’ve got to be in the right position with great technique when it comes to tackling him. That’s the first thing.
“Then the second thing is they’re going to make you focus on the run game, focus on him, and the next thing you know they throw the football over your head. It’s going to be a great challenge, but I think every week defensively we’ve done a good job of making some adjustments, trying to get all those pieces together. Hopefully this time around we can get it done.”
Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT in East Lansing, Mich.{&end}