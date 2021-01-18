Western Kentucky defensive tackle Ricky Barber was named a 2020 Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) Freshman All-American, the organization announced Monday.
Barber is the fourth Hilltopper to earn this honor in the past 11 years, joining defensive end Juwuan Jones (2018), offensive guard Brandon Ray (2014) and kick returner Willie McNeal (2010).
The redshirt freshman from Louisville recorded 58 total tackles (26 solo, 32 assisted) – including seven for loss – with four sacks, three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble this season. His 58 total tackles tied for fifth among all FBS defensive linemen.
According to PFF College, Barber ranked second among all Conference USA defensive tackles with 551 total snaps played. His 30 stops topped the charts among those players, while his 27 total pressures and 19 quarterback hurries ranked second. He earned a spot on PFF's National Team of the Week following his 89.4 defensive grade performance at Florida Atlantic.
In back-to-back games versus Southern Miss and FIU, Barber combined for four tackles for loss and three sacks. He capped the 2020 campaign with a career-high 10 total tackles in the LendingTree Bowl.
Last month, Barber was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American watch list. Following the conclusion of the season, he was named Second Team All-C-USA by Phil Steele Publications. He also was voted 2020 C-USA Honorable Mention by the league’s coaches. He was not eligible for C-USA All-Freshman accolades because he had already earned a spot on the team in 2019.
