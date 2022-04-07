Western Kentucky defensive lineman Lorenzo Hernandez was arrested March 21 on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and intimidating a participant in the legal process, and has been suspended indefinitely from the team.
"Lorenzo Hernandez has been and remains suspended indefinitely until further notice," WKU said in a statement to the Daily News.
According to a police report obtained by the Daily News, law enforcement was dispatched to 2766 Torridge Avenue for an assault investigation, where the victim stated her boyfriend, Hernandez, strangled her. According to the report, the victim stated Hernandez choked her, then took her phone from her so she could not communicate with law enforcement, and that she was able to get her phone back when Hernandez slipped in dog urine and the phone fell out of his hand.
The victim said Hernandez choked her until she stopped breathing, and the victim stated she punched Hernandez during the altercation, according to the report. The victim had injuries to her neck consistent with a handprint/thumbprint and she was transported to the Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.
Hernandez was arrested at 2:06 p.m. and taken to BGPD where he was read his rights, according to the report. He stated he was asleep and woke up to his girlfriend assaulting him, and Hernandez said he blacked out and choked her, according to the report.
Hernandez, a 6-foot-1, 270-pound Cherry Hill, N.J., native, transferred to WKU in January from Monmouth. The Hilltoppers began spring practices March 22.