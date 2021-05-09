The Western Kentucky baseball team had its senior day spoiled by Florida Atlantic, dropping its doubleheader to the Owls on Saturday at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers fell in game one 6-3 after FAU scored four runs in the ninth and dropped the series finale 6-1.
“I know the group felt bad about that first one,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “But I felt like they got rid of that game and moved on to game two and competed like we were supposed to in game two. Unfortunately, we just couldn't come out with any wins today.”
Devyn Terbrak started game one of the doubleheader on the mound for WKU, nearly going the distance after allowing just four runs (three earned) and striking out a career-high nine batters in 8.2 innings of work.
The Hilltoppers racked up eight hits, with two players producing multi-hit performances in the matchup. Matt Phipps led the way, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Richard Constantine went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
WKU got on the board first, with Constantine ripping an RBI-double to right field to give the Hilltoppers a 1-0 lead in the first frame.
Florida Atlantic evened things up in the top of the second with a solo shot over the right field wall from Bobby Morgensen.
The Owls took their first lead of the game in the third frame, using another solo shot – this time from B.J. Murray – to pull ahead 2-1.
The Hilltoppers answered back in the bottom of the third, with Jackson Gray knocking in Ray Zuberer III to make it 2-2.
WKU then regained its lead in the fifth frame, with Carlin using an RBI-triple to score Phipps and put the game at 3-2.
In the final frame, Florida Atlantic used a bases-loaded walk to tie the game before an error on a fly ball to left field cleared the bases, leading to the 6-3 win for the Owls.
Javi Rivera allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk in eight innings for FAU. He had six strikeouts. Dante Visconti threw one inning of hitless baseball.
WKU utilized six different pitchers in game two, with the group combining to allow six runs while fanning seven batters in 9.0 innings of action.
The Hilltoppers tallied five hits and six walks. Kevin Lambert produced WKU's lone multi-hit effort of the contest, going 2-for-3 in the game.
Florida Atlantic got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from Mitchell Hartigan and on a ball put in play by Caleb Pendleton.
The Owls tacked on two more runs in the third inning on an RBI single from Hartigan and an RBI double from Pendleton to take a 4-0 lead.
Florida Atlantic added to its lead with a solo shot in the fourth frame from Nolan Schanuel to make it a 5-0 advantage.
WKU scored its first run of the game in the fifth frame, with Gray knocking in Ty Crittenberger on a grounder to second base.
The Owls added its sixth run in the eighth inning off an RBI-single through the right side from Murray, leading to the eventual 6-1 victory.
The Hilltoppers will next head to Norfolk, Va., for their final series of the regular season, where they will face Old Dominion beginning at 2 p.m. CT Friday.