The Western Kentucky baseball team dropped its series finale to No. 23 Old Dominion 13-2 in a seven-inning game Sunday at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex in Norfolk, Va.
The Hilltoppers (25-27 overall, 15-17 Conference USA) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first before the Monarchs (36-14, 22-10) answered back with four runs in the bottom of the frame and eventually ran away with the 13-2 win.
“I felt like we came out and swung the bats really well and then we scored two in the first inning – felt really good about that – and then we go out on defense and they put a four-spot on the board,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “After that it just didn’t seem like, from a total game perspective – whether it was pitching or offensively – there wasn’t a lot of quality work for the rest of the game from that point forward.”
WKU utilized five total pitchers on the mound, with the group combining to allow 13 runs and five walks while striking out a pair.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied four hits, with Ray Zuberer III leading the way while going 2-for-3 with a run.
Ryne Moore picked up the win for Old Dominion, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out five batters. Brett Smith came on in relief, retiring the only batter he faced.
Thomas Wheeler and Carter Trice led Old Dominion at the plate. Wheeler went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Trice had a 3-for-4 showing that featured a double and three RBIs.
WKU opened the scoring in the first frame, with Justin Carlin using an RBI-single to plate Zuberer before scoring later in the inning off an RBI single by Richard Constantine to make it 2-0.
The Monarchs answered back in the bottom of the inning, racking up four runs to pull ahead 4-2. Kyle Battle started things off with a solo shot to right-center, Matt Courtney had an RBI single to left and Wheeler played two with a single through the right side to make it 4-2.
Old Dominion added a run in each the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Wheeler had a two-run double in the third, Tommy Bell had a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Trice had an RBI double to left in the fifth. Bell stole home to open the scoring in a five-run sixth inning, before an RBI single from Ryan Teschko, a two-run single from Trice and a wild pitch that scored Kenny Levari to cap off the scoring in the Monarchs' 13-2 victory.
The Hilltoppers will close out the regular season with a home contest against Eastern Kentucky at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.