WKU drops series finale to Purdue
Western Kentucky dropped its series finale against Purdue, 19-1, Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers clinched a series victory over the Boilermakers after winning the first two games, but move to 10-5 on the season following Sunday’s loss, while Purdue improves to 7-7 for the year.
The Boilermakers took control of the game with a nine-run first frame, with the Hilltoppers unable to recover from there.
The Hilltoppers utilized 11 pitchers throughout the course of the contest, with the group combining to allow 20 hits and 19 runs – 13 earned.
The Hilltoppers produced six hits with five players collecting at least one hit on the day. Richard Constantine led WKU with the team’s lone multi-hit effort of the game, going 2-for-4 while adding a walk.
Bevington leads Hilltoppers after first day of Tiger Invitational
Western Kentucky senior Tom Bevington is near the top of the pack, leading the Hilltoppers on the first day of the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner in Opelika, Ala. The squad sits tied for fifth, shooting 3-over 291 for the first 18 of the 54-hole event.
Bevington fired a 3-under 69 in the first round at the par-72, 7,289-yard Lake Course at Grand National. It is his best 18 holes since the final round of the year-opening Graeme McDowell Invitational. He recorded seven birdies on the day, including two in his final three holes.
The top of the leaderboard is crowded as the top 11 competitors are within one stroke of each other. Bevington is tied for third with eight other golfers, including three Golfstat Top-100 contenders, and is only one shot out of first.
Linus Lo and Caleb O’Toole carded a 1-over 73 in the opening round and are two shots from the top-20.
Chase Landrum and Dawson McDaniel both shot 4-over 76 to round out the Hilltopper lineup.
No. 15 Auburn leads the 20-team field at 9-under 279. North Alabama’s Jackson Wedgeworth and Auburn’s C.J. Easley are tied for first after shooting 4-under 68.
Lady Tops lose first C-USA match
Western Kentucky tennis opened up Conference USA play with a 5-0 loss to UAB on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Toppers dropped to 6-9 on the season, as the Blazers improved to 11-4 for their eighth straight win.
UAB took wins at the No. 1 and 3 doubles pairs to claim the first point of the match, while WKU’s No. 2 duo of Tristen Bryant-Otake and Lauren Joch trailed 6-5 in their set before the head-to-head went unfinished.
In singles, the Blazers were victorious at the No. 2, 3, 4 and 5 spots to clinch the 5-0 team match result. WKU’s Cora-Lynn von Dungern at No. 1 and Lucia Diaz Saez at No. 6 each played into their third sets before being called off the courts in unfinished matches.
