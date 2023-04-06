Western Kentucky pitcher Lane Diuguid (41) pitches to Middle Tennessee’s Jackson Galloway (16) in the Hilltoppers’ 6-3 loss to MTSU at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky’s Aidan Gilroy (6) is welcomed back to home plate by his teammates after hitting a home run in the Hilltoppers’ 6-3 loss to MTSU at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Hilltoppers cheer as Western Kentucky’s Aidan Gilroy (6) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the Hilltoppers’ 6-3 loss to MTSU at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky’s first baseman Lukas Farris (28) catches a pass from pitcher Lane Diuguid (41) in an attempt to get Middle Tennessee’s Eston Snider (9) out at first in the Hilltoppers’ 6-3 loss to MTSU at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky third baseman Aidan Gilroy (6) throws the ball to first baseman Lukas Farris (28) to get Middle Tennessee’s Briggs Rutter (38) out at first in the Hilltoppers’ 6-3 loss to MTSU at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky catcher Ricardo Leonett (24) and Middle Tennessee’s Jackson Galloway (16) get tangled up as Galloway slides safely into home plate in the Hilltoppers’ 6-3 loss to MTSU at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Western Kentucky baseball team dropped its sixth straight game with a 6-3 loss to Conference USA rival Middle Tennessee on Thursday at Nick Denes Field.
MTSU hit three homers and took advantage of a strong start from Patrick Johnson to make it three out of four this season and take the opener of the three-game series.
Johnson pitched twice in relief in the three-game series last month in Murfreesboro, Tenn., getting one win. The right-hander kept the Hilltoppers in check most of the night, allowing one earned run in 7⅔ innings.
“He was really good,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said. “He was in the strike zone. He had a breaking ball, straight change-up. Threw them all for strikes. He had to throw at least 70-75% strikes tonight. He was just there all the time.
“We just didn’t capitalize when he’s around the zone -- being able to square some balls up.”
Middle Tennessee staked Johnson to a 3-0 lead after a solo homer from Jeremiah Boyd in the first inning, and two runs scoring on sac bunts in the second.
WKU (16-15 overall, 2-8 Conference USA) took advantage of a two-out error in the bottom of the second that extended the inning -- and set the stage for a two-run homer from Aiden Gilroy, his first of the season, that cut the deficit to 3-2.
The Blue Raiders answered with a solo homer from Brett Coker in the third and a two-run homer from Jackson Galloway in the sixth that chased WKU starter Lane Diuguid. The left-hander dropped to 0-2 on the season, allowing six runs and five hits with five strikeouts in 5⅓ innings.
Beau Coffman was nearly perfect in 3⅔ innings of relief, retiring 11 out of 12 batters he faced.
Rardin said Coffman’s outing was a big lift for the pitching staff for the rest of the series.
“Yeah, that’s the idea,” Rardin said. “He comes in and doesn’t give up a hit. He hasn’t given up a hit in the last 6⅔ innings he’s pitched. That was big for us. Hopefully it allows us to keep who we’ve got ready for tomorrow.”
WKU tried to mount a rally with two outs in the eighth, with a pair of walks and two singles -- including an RBI hit by Tristin Garcia. The Hilltoppers had a chance for more, but freshman Lukas Farras struck out on three pitches to end the inning and WKU went in order in the ninth.
“Such a great kid and he cares immensely, but there is something to be said for experience,” Rardin said “That’s just what it is. You’ve got to get experience and that is what this first year is for him.”
Gilroy finished with three hits for WKU.
The series continues at 6 p.m. on Friday.
MTSU 121 002 000 -- 6 5 1
WKU 020 000 010 -- 3 5 0
WP: Johnson LP: Diuguid S: Sells.
