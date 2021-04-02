The Western Kentucky baseball team dropped its doubleheader to Florida International by scores of 3-2 and 2-1 Friday at FIU Baseball Stadium in Miami.
Pitching dominated throughout the doubleheader on both sides, with the teams combining for just eight total runs across both games.
“I thought our starting pitchers did an outstanding job,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “Sean (Bergeron) was outstanding in game one, and then you look at Devyn (Terbrak) – he only had 60-some pitches going into the last inning. We just, offensively, weren’t able to come up with big hits today. It’s just one of those things where we’re in both of those games – a hit here or there could be the difference – and it certainly was, but just not in our favor today.”
Bergeron earned the start for the Hilltoppers in game one, tossing 5 2/3 innings while allowing just three earned runs and recording three strikeouts.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied seven hits from seven different players. Matthew Meyer recorded two RBIs in the game, while Justin Carlin and Hunter Evans each added one run apiece.
Terbrak picked up the start in game two, allowing just two earned runs while striking out four batters in six innings of action.
Offensively, the Hilltoppers collected just four hits in the contest. Jack Wilson led the way with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate, while Carlin recorded his first home run of the season.
Both teams went scoreless through the first five frames of game one before the Panthers broke the game open with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Hilltoppers attempted to fight back into the game in the seventh and final frame, with Meyer recording a two-run single up the middle to make it 3-2, but were ultimately unable to complete the comeback.
WKU opened the scoring with a solo shot by Carlin in the first frame in game two.
The Panthers answered back in the bottom of the inning, using an RBI groundout to make it 1-1.
Both teams went scoreless through the next five frames before FIU walked it off with a bases-loaded RBI-single.
The Hilltoppers will close out their series against FIU at 11 a.m. CT Saturday.