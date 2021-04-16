Western Kentucky defensive tackle Ricky Barber has entered the transfer portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Friday.
The news was first reported by the Rivals NCAA Transfer Portal Twitter account, and retweeted by Barber.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound redshirt freshman from Louisville was coming off a season in which he was named an FWAA Freshman All-American, a Conference USA Honorable Mention selection and a Phil Steele All-C-USA Second Team Selection. He was named to the PFF College National Team of the Week on Nov. 7.
Barber started each of the team's 12 games last season and totaled 58 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble. He came on strong at the end of the season, with 10 tackles in the LendingTree Bowl loss to Georgia State and five of his tackles for loss and three sacks coming in the final four games.
Barber played in four games and redshirted in 2019. He had seven tackles as a freshman out of Doss High School, where he was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He was named to the 2019 C-USA All-Freshman Team.
Kenny Martin, who was a defensive lineman for the Hilltoppers and served on the team’s coaching staff for the last five seasons, including as the team’s defensive tackles coach since 2018, departed to be a defensive assistant at UCF in the offseason. Clayton White, WKU's defensive coordinator for the last four seasons, left in the offseason to take the same position at South Carolina, and Maurice Crum was promoted to WKU's defensive coordinator.
The NCAA on Thursday announced the Division I Council had voted to approve a plan that will allow all college athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate without having to sit out a season.
WKU is scheduled to kick off its spring game at 1 p.m. Saturday and open the 2021 regular season Sept. 2 against UT Martin at Houchens-Smith Stadium.