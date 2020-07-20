For the 14th consecutive season, Western Kentucky's volleyball program has been recognized as a recipient of the AVCA Team Academic Award for its work in the classroom throughout the 2019-20 school year, the association announced Monday.
With a cumulative GPA of 3.514, the Lady Toppers have earned the Team Academic Award for the 18th time since 1999.
“I’m very proud of our group for their continued academic achievement,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “Maybe this year even more than most with all of the obstacles they have faced with the pandemic in the spring. This continues to reaffirm that although our players are great athletes, they remain very academically focused.”
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
Since the 2000-01 season, the number of recipients has increased every single year but two. Since the award's inception in 1993, the amount of award winners has increased from 62 to its current number of 1,313.
In total, 227 Division I women's teams were honored with WKU representing one of nine Conference USA programs on the list including: Charlotte, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Old Dominion, Rice, Southern Miss and UTEP in addition to the Lady Toppers.
