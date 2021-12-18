With a rambunctious crowd of 7,053 and a chance to shine in the national spotlight, the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team came away with a resounding 82-72 win over in-state rival Louisville on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (8-4) used an early frenzy from 3-point range to take control and held off a second-half charge by the Cardinals to earn the first victory against Louisville since 2008.
“When that arena is like that -- I think that goes back pre-COVID -- this is as good of a place in America to play,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “I want to say thank you to all the people that showed up today. I know there is a lot going on in our community, the western part of Kentucky … but hopefully this is something that everybody can for a few hours, have some pleasure from, some enjoyment from and get your mind off some things that have been going on.
“It was an exciting basketball game. Louisville has got a really good team, but we were pretty good today too.”
It was the first win over Louisville in Diddle Arena in eight tries and the first win in Bowling Green since 1950.
“Here is what it tells you, no disrespect, it tells you Louisville hasn’t been here many times,” Stansbury said. “That’s a good stat, but it’s not like Louisville is coming here every year. Give Louisville credit for coming. Louisville looks at it that they don’t have a lot to gain coming here … so give them credit for coming because (Louisville coach Chris Mack) would probably tell you it’s not an easy place to play.”
WKU led wire-to-wire, with Luke Frampton’s 3 setting the tone on the opening possession. WKU hit six 3s in the first 10 minutes -- four from Camron Justice -- to jump out to a 28-16 advantage.
“I think that just led into the atmosphere,” Justice said. “When I was hitting those shots the ball was moving, guys were moving, shots were falling and the atmosphere -- the arena -- was electric.”
Louisville hit three straight 3s to trim the deficit to 28-25, but WKU responded with seven straight points to stem the tide and was able to maintain a 46-37 halftime lead.
WKU finished 9-for-11 from 3-point range in the first half, with Justice going 5-for-5.
The Hilltoppers scored the first four points in the second half before the Cardinals scored 10 straight to pull within 50-47 with 16:52 left.
But WKU had the answer every time Louisville would make a charge, finally getting some distance with an 8-0 spurt midway through the second half that pushed the margin to 71-58 with 6:39 left.
The Hilltoppers led by as much as 15 in the final minutes, with Louisville unable to get closer than six.
“We just had to come out with the same energy we had (in the first half), play our game really,” WKU sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight said. “Not get sped up and stuff like that, just play our game.”
Justice led WKU with 25 points.
Jamarion Sharp had 14 points, while Josh Anderson finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. McKnight and Jarius Hamilton added 13 points each for the Hilltoppers.
Jarrod West led Louisville with 20 points. The Cardinals were without senior forward/center Malik Williams, who is averaging 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds this season.
“I thought they were ready to play and we weren’t,” Mack said. “That’s my fault. We talked about the rivalry. We talked about how much this game means to the Hilltoppers and we didn’t really show it to open the game. They are in the rocking chair shooting the ball. (Justice) goes 5-for-5 from the 3-point line in the first half like he’s playing horse. From that point on we are playing catch-up. They have too good of a team to spot them whatever we spotted them.”
WKU will return to action at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Austin Peay.