Western Kentucky is adding experienced depth to its 2021 roster.
Kevin Osawe, ranked as the 10th best junior college prospect in the country, announced on Twitter on Thursday his commitment to the Hilltoppers.
Osawe is a 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward who averaged 17.2 points and 9.8 rebounds during his sophomore season at Vincennes University in Indiana.
Osawe hails from Brampton, Ontario, and is rated the 10th best JUCO player by jucorecruiting.com. He averaged a 43.4 percent shooting clip from the field and a 33.5 percent success rate from long range as a NJCAA third team All-American. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 NJCAA Division-I Tournament
Rivals.com reports that Osawe had interest from West Virginia and Oklahoma State.
Osawe will join signee Dayvion McKnight (Collins High School) and verbal commit Kylen Milton (Conway, Ark.) as newcomers for the 2020-21 season.
They'll help replace exiting seniors Jared Savage, Camron Justice and Matthew Horton. Redshirt freshman Jeremiah Gambrell recently transfered and is now committed to play at Prarie View A&M.
WKU already has verbal commitments for the Class of 2021 from in-state four-star guard Zion Harmon and three-star forward Keyshawn Murphy.
