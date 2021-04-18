The Western Kentucky baseball team earned a series split against Middle Tennessee following a 3-1 victory in its finale Sunday at Nick Denes Field.
After dropping the first two games of the weekend, the Hilltoppers (18-18 overall, 8-8 Conference USA) bounced back and took the final two games of the series to record a split against the Blue Raiders (18-16, 7-8).
In the finale, both teams were in a stalemate through three innings before Jackson Gray ripped a solo home run over the left-field wall to give WKU the lead and jumpstart an eventual 3-1 victory.
"He's a special player," WKU assistant coach Ben Wolgamot said in a news release. "We were struggling to get out of the gate again today and he got a pitch out over the plate. We talked about it pregame – his development and his growth and what he has become. I haven't seen him hit a ball like that, and he continues to get better and better. For him to hit an oppo home run to get us off the mat a little bit and get some spark in the dugout on the offensive side – I think that was so vital to us."
The Tops' Luke Stofel earned his third start of the season in the matchup, picking up his second straight win by tossing six innings of scoreless ball while surrendering just four hits and one walk and striking out four batters.
Ryan O'Connell entered in the seventh to relieve Stofel, allowing just three hits and one run while recording a strikeout in two innings. Bailey Sutton then entered in the ninth to close things out, picking up his third save of the season. Sutton did not allow a hit and struck out one in the final frame.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers racked up seven hits and three walks, with two players producing multi-hit efforts. Gray led the way with a 2-for-3 outing, while Davis Sims went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Zach Keenan took the loss for Middle Tennessee, allowing three runs – two earned – on six hits and three walks while striking out four. D.J. Wright pitched two innings of one-hit ball.
Hunter Sullivan led the Blue Raiders at the plate with three hits and Nathan Sanders also posted a multi-hit day.
WKU opened the scoring in the fourth frame via Gray's solo shot and an RBI single by Sims, and the Hilltoppers extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double to left center by Justin Carlin to make it 3-0.
Middle Tennessee scored its first and only run of the game in the seventh via an RBI double from Gabe Jennings, but was shut out from there.
The Hilltoppers will next hit the road for a four-game series against Southern Miss beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. Middle Tennessee is scheduled to host UAB in a four-game series next weekend.