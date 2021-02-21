The Western Kentucky track and field team tacked on three additional third-place finishes Sunday as it wrapped up its indoor season at the 2021 Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Sophomore Grace Turner tied for third in the high jump with a personal best while graduate senior Marlowe Mosley took home the bronze medal in both the 200- and 400-meter dashes.

“Overall, we improved from last year in scoring so that’s a good start,” WKU director of cross country/track and field Brent Chumbley said in a news release. “We have some bumps and bruises that really ended up hurting us in the long run this weekend, so we have to rest up and get healthy in order to tackle outdoor season.”

WKU started the day with a standout performance from Turner in the high jump. She jumped 1.69 meters to tie for third in the event. The mark is essentially the same as what Lady Topper indoor and outdoor high jump record holder Katie Isenbarger jumped at the 2020 C-USA Indoor Championships to finish fifth. The jump bested Turner’s previous collegiate PR by almost three inches. 

Men’s shot put also highlighted the morning as junior John Elam logged a PR for the second day in a row and scored for the Hilltoppers with a throw of 15.40 meters. He finished sixth overall in the shot put. 

Beginning with the running events, juniors Dedrick Troxell and Clint Sherman continued to add points on the board for the men as they finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the mile. Troxell added three points, while Sherman contributed two. 

Mosley ran in the 400 final. He recorded a time of 48.05 seconds, good for third and six points. He went on to log another third-place finish, this time in the 200, in 21.58. Teammate Dartez Hamlin finished just behind him in fourth with a 21.74 time. 

WKU finished off the day with the 3,000-meter races and men’s 4x400-meter relay. In the 3,000, Sherman and Emerson Wells finished 15th and 16th for the men. Senior Savannah Heckman led the women in 16th, while Lucy Rutherford finished 23rd and Maddy Hurt and Carley Maskos each recorded PRs at 28th and 31st, respectively. 

The 4x400-meter relay finished seventh as Jonathan Allen, Casey Buchanan, Troxell and Devon Montgomery ran for the squad.

On the men’s side, WKU scored 24 more points than in 2020, finishing in seventh with 42 points. WKU's women finished 12th with six points.

Men’s Results

200m final

3rd – Marlowe Mosley – 21.58 – 6 points

4th – Dartez Hamlin – 21.74 – 5 points

400m final

3rd – Marlowe Mosley – 48.05 – 6 points

1 mile final

6th – Dedrick Troxell – 4:14.91 – 3 points

7th – Clint Sherman – 4:17.03* – 2 points

3,000m

15th – Clint Sherman – 8:46.23

16th – Emerson Wells – 8:51.72

4x400-meter relay

7th – Allen, Buchanan, Troxell, Montgomery – 3:35.20 – 2 points

Shot Put

6th – John Elam – 15.40m* – 3 points

11th – Kaison Barton – 13.66m

 60m prelims

11th – Elliott Bryant – 6.99

200m prelims

2nd – Marlowe Mosley – 21.47* – qualified

4th – Dartez Hamlin – 21.73 – qualified

400m prelims

1st – Marlowe Mosley – 47.70 – qualified

9th – Jonathan Allen – 49.96*

800m prelims

11th – Dedrick Troxell – 1:58.76

12th – Casey Buchanan – 1:58.82

1 mile prelims

4th – Dedrick Troxell – 4:15.75 – qualified

6th – Clint Sherman – 4:16.42* – qualified

5,000m

9th – Emerson Wells – 15:04.63*

DMR

3rd – Sherman, Allen, Buchanan, Troxell – 10:14.86 – 6 points

Pole Vault

9th – Devon Montgomery – 4.44m

Weight Throw

4th – Brett Brannon – 17.23m* – 5 points

5th – John Elam – 16.56m* – 4 points

11th – Kaison Barton – 14.54m

13th – Joel Dittoe – 13.95m

Women’s Results

High Jump

t-3rd – Grace Turner – 1.69m* - 5 points

3,000m

16th – Savannah Heckman – 10:22.25

23rd – Lucy Rutherford – 10:32.56*

28th – Maddy Hurt – 10:44.98*

31st – Carley Maskos – 11:29.68*

60m prelims

10th – Alexis Williams – 7.77

200m prelims

DNS – Alexis Williams

1 mile prelims

14th – Savannah Heckman – 5:16.30

15th – Lucy Rutherford – 5:17.27

20th – Maddy Hurt – 5:22.73

5,000m

9th – Savannah Heckman – 17:55.00

18th – Carley Maskos – 19:19.74*

Pentathlon

DNS - Samyzia Sears

Pole Vault

8th – Grace Turner – 3.56m – 1 point

NH – Allison Ferguson

NH – Nikki Ogorek

Weight Throw

24th - Mary Claire Redden – 11.73m

*denotes collegiate PR

