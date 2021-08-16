Western Kentucky has earned its highest American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll ranking in program history, coming in at No. 16 on Monday.
The Lady Toppers have now ranked in the top 25 in 10 of the past 11 seasons.
WKU will open a season ranked for the fourth time in program history. The Lady Toppers were at No. 25 to begin the 2020-21 spring season. In 2013, WKU was ranked in the AVCA preseason poll for the first time, coming in at No. 21. They were 22nd prior to the 2016 season.
The Lady Toppers return all 14 players from their spring squad that reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. This season, the team has welcomed four newcomers and will feature its largest squad ever at 18 student-athletes.
WKU went 23-1 overall last season after earning the Conference USA East Division title and C-USA tournament championship before suffering its only loss to eventual national champion Kentucky. The Lady Toppers opened play in the NCAA with a 3-0 sweep of Jackson State before upsetting No. 15 seed Washington State the next evening.
Conference USA had two squads represented in the poll as Rice came in at No. 23 in the preseason rankings.
WKU will host Kentucky at 5 p.m. Thursday for a free exhibition open to the public. The event will not strictly follow a traditional match format.
The Lady Toppers open the season Aug. 27 at the Notre Dame-hosted Golden Dome Invitational with a 10 a.m. CT tilt against Oakland. After playing three matches in South Bend, Ind., WKU will host its home opener Aug. 31 against Belmont.