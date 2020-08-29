Bryan Ellis doesn’t recall last fall’s first scrimmage with fond memories.
“I look back last year at our first scrimmage last year against our defense, we darn near didn’t get a yard. They wore us out,” Western Kentucky’s offensive coordinator recalled Saturday. “So I’m walking off the scrimmage field going, ‘Uh oh. We’ve got to figure some stuff out here.’ “
Now in his second year as the Hilltoppers’ offensive coordinator, Ellis feels much better about the team’s potential after its scrimmage Saturday, especially considering the amount of time the team lost this offseason during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Then you go out here today and to see where we’ve come in that amount of time – and we know our defense is elite, we know they’re good, we’re fortunate to get to go against that every day – to go out there today and do what we did – I’ve got to keep pushing my guys, I’ve got to keep letting them know we’re not where we want to be, but then I’ve also got to look back and be realistic and go, ‘Man, I’m really, really proud of our staff, our head coach and where we’ve come in a year’s time,’ “ he said.
The formal fall scrimmage had two groups – a red with the ones and a black group with the twos and threes – going back and forth, according to Ellis. The first half didn’t see players going to the ground, but the team ended up doing a live portion for the last quarter, Ellis said.
WKU went 9-4 in 2019 and ended the season with the ninth-best scoring offense in Conference USA at 25.4 points per game. The Hilltoppers were eighth in C-USA in total offense (387.8 yards per game), 11th in rushing offense (128.5) and fifth in pass offense (259.3).
Ellis said he was impressed his QBs didn’t turn the ball over Saturday against a defense that had the best scoring average in C-USA last year. The Hilltoppers have yet to announce a starting quarterback, but head coach Tyson Helton said earlier the team would review scrimmage film and likely narrow down the reps to two players leading into this week.
Ellis said he was impressed with Maryland graduate transfer Tyrrell “Piggy T” Pigrome, the assumed frontrunner for the position entering the fall. He said freshman Darius Ocean, who had impressed through camp, took “a little step back” in getting the ball out of his hands and took some unnecessary sacks. Ellis said he put redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas in some bad situations which Thomas handled well, that redshirt junior Davis Shanley did some good things, but said he “probably didn’t get as many reps as he would’ve liked,” and that freshman Grady Robison impressed with his running ability.
Ellis said the team was “really handsy,” both along the offensive line and its perimeter blocking. WKU was the third-least penalized team in college football last season (53 penalties, 4.08 per game), had the 11th-fewest penalty yards per game (39.54) and had the 14th fewest penalty yards (514). With the Hilltoppers veteran on the line – they return Jordan Meredith, Cole Spencer and Seth Joest, who all received some form of preseason honors – Ellis isn’t worried about getting it corrected.
WKU threw and caught the ball well and was OK in the run game at times, Ellis said, but said the top offensive line unit had a long way to go in giving the backs holes to run.
“We’re a little behind because of the circumstances that have been happening, but I think we’re really, really catching up fast just because of a good attitude and the coaches pushing us,” redshirt senior center Seth Joest said. “I’d say we’re far more ahead than we were last year.”
Ellis also mentioned running backs Noah Whittington and Malik Staples. Whittington is a freshman and Staples is making the move from linebacker, but both are expected to add depth behind Gaej Walker, who shouldered the load last year.
“Our offense – so much has changed. We have depth at every position,” Staples said after Friday’s practice. “The ones are good, the twos are good, the threes are good, and I think that’s really going to help us because we’re building as a team – iron sharpening iron.”
The changes in the offense have been noticed on the other side of the ball as well. Defensive coordinator Clayton White said after Saturday’s scrimmage the improvement from last season with new speed and talent is impressive.
“It’s kind of becoming a joke. Every Sunday during the season we have to introduce the new opponent to our defense. If we had to introduce our offense as an opponent right now, that would be the longest personnel meeting ever,” White said. “They have so much talent, so much speed, the quarterback can move, so you wouldn’t really know who to cover if I’m going against those guys. It’s made us a lot better.”
With an experienced defensive unit back from last season, White wanted the Hilltoppers to execute and was pleased they didn’t give up any big plays to the offense. He said senior defensive back Roger Cray probably had the best day with two third-down pass breakups.
The experience in year four under White has allowed the defense to add new wrinkles. Instead of running what he called “high school patterns” in year one, for example, he now says WKU is getting all of its blitzes from NFL tape.
“We wanted to play a different coverage behind blitz patterns this year than we did last year just to mix things up, and I think those are the little – we call them the little nuggets, little five-piece nuggets here and there – so we want to make sure we keep adding to that and those are things you can adjust to within a game,” White said. “You may run a pattern in a coverage one way and then all of a sudden in the second half you can say, ‘Hey, you guys remember in the scrimmage we had on Aug. 29 we ran it this way? Let’s do it in the second half.’ “
White has said throughout camp much of the team’s success will come down to the details, and added that every player should have the mindset this year that they should win one-on-one battles. It’s something they believe the offense is helping with.
“This year they’re very, very dynamic. They’ve got some ball players out there just everywhere,” senior linebacker Kyle Bailey said. “... Just going against this offense has really taught us to stay honest. There’s playmakers everywhere, so there’s not one person to circle out and stop every practice. It’s really been good for us because you’ve really got to lock into your keys.”
Players and staff agree there’s a lot of work to be done as they turn the focus next week to the Sept. 12 opener at Louisville, but Saturday’s scrimmage left optimism offensively for a team that expects its defense to show up from the start.
“We aren’t anywhere close – I’m glad we still have a long way to go before we have to play a game, but I feel better,” Ellis said.
“... We’ve really got a chance to be good on offense. We’ve really got a chance to be explosive. I’m not going to say we’re going to be what we were ‘14, ‘15 and ‘16, but we’ve got a chance to resemble the numbers we’ve put up in the past here of what people are used to seeing at this place and that really, really excites me.”{&end}
