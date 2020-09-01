Travis Hudson had his Western Kentucky volleyball team in a full sprint two weeks ago trying to prepare for the season.
The Lady Toppers were supposed to be opening the season at Notre Dame last weekend, but that didn’t happen, and neither will the rest of the season this fall.
Conference USA announced Aug. 21 its volleyball and soccer seasons would move to the spring, moments after the NCAA made a similar decision with a scaled-back championship. It’s a change that came with different feelings at WKU.
“It was a mixed reaction because these kids are wired to compete. Every year at this time of year you just know it’s time,” Hudson said in a Zoom conference with reporters Monday. “You just feel it in your heart and soul because it’s what we do and so there was a lot of disappointment knowing we were going to have to navigate without playing, but on the flip side of that, there was a lot of apprehension from our kids because what they didn’t want to do is start into a season and have it pulled out from under them.
“ ... There was disappointment and relief in the room all at the same time, if that makes sense.”
Football will still be played in the fall, as will men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis. Each of those except football traditionally holds its championships in the spring.
The official announcement wasn’t fully unexpected, however. NCAA President Mark Emmert said roughly a week earlier in a video posted on Twitter there would be no fall championships in 2020 because not enough schools would be competing in fall sports. The NCAA Board of Governors said championship events in a sport would be canceled if fewer than 50% of the teams competing in that sport played a regular season. Several conferences and schools – most notably the Power Five Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences – have canceled fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we knew unofficially that was the way things were trending, and so when it actually became official, I don’t think it caught us by surprise. I think the players and the staff had prepared themselves for that possibility,” WKU women’s soccer coach Jason Neidell said Tuesday in a Zoom conference. “I think there was certainly a sense of disappointment. They’re competitors and they want to compete, and to have that pulled out from under you, even if you knew it was coming, was pretty tough.”
The volleyball team was shut down in the spring before it could get into its spring session. It came after a memorable 32-2 season where the Lady Toppers had to go to 17th-ranked Rice, where they claimed a 3-2 victory, late in the season, before heading back for the C-USA Tournament that started 12 days later. WKU won the tournament and hosted its first-ever NCAA Tournament matches in front of packed crowds in E.A. Diddle Arena, beating Kennesaw State before losing to Louisville.
“I guess our upbringing always prepares us for what we’re going through in life. I’m a coach that took over a volleyball program 25 years ago and I made $19,000 as a head coach and we had eight people in the stands watching volleyball. We literally built this program from scratch, so unquestionably we went through some really tough times back in those days building this program, but the program back in those times was built on people and what everybody is going through now, I think, returns us to the roots of that,” Hudson said.
“ ... In the best of times I’ve always said that what makes this place special is the people, and now in one of the more difficult times you also see it’s those very same people that have allowed us to maneuver through this and do the very best we can with it.”
Hudson called it the “highest of highs and the lowest of lows.” He says his team – which he believes would have been in the preseason top 25 – has leaned on each other during this time. He was impressed with his players’ physical condition coming back to WKU.
The team has started to move to more individual focus, while continuing some team activity as it takes pieces from both the traditional fall and spring seasons. Hudson is hoping for some scrimmages so WKU doesn’t have to go more than a calendar year without a competition, and expects the spring season to be shorter than a traditional season.
The situation is new for everyone – even Hudson said he just had his first fall weekend off in over 25 years – and he’s focused on making sure the team stays healthy, both physically and mentally, while trying to get back to the roots of why they play. He said he recently held an activity where he had each player text him why they played volleyball as part of that.
“We’ve won a lot of championships around here and we’re very proud of the level that we’re playing at, but as they individually responded to me about why they play this game, the word ‘championship’ never came up,” Hudson said. “That’s a byproduct and they love to play toward those things, but the reasons they play the game is their teammates and just their love for the sport and their love to compete, and so we’re trying to refocus ourselves on those things and this group has really done a good job of getting their mind around that.”
Neidell, entering his 20th season at WKU, considers himself a “glass is half full kind of guy,” and sees some positives. The Lady Toppers lost a developmental season in the spring with the COVID-19 pandemic, and he says, in some regards, the team is getting that back this fall.
“We’re trying to see the silver lining and all the positives that can come out of something like this,” he said.
The women’s soccer program is the only athletic program at WKU to have announced a shutdown from workouts due to COVID-19 since teams returned to campus. The school announced July 27 a player had tested positive, and the following Friday said the team would be in a two-week break, which it began July 27. WKU already had a significant break from activity scheduled later that week.
“That stunk, it really, really stunk because all these parents have entrusted me with the health and care of their daughters, so that’s my primary responsibility, is to make sure we’re keeping these kids safe,” Neidell said. “As soon as we had an inkling that there was one kid out there that had it, we shut everything down really quickly.”
Neidell says he plans to touch base with some lacrosse programs to get more information about preparing for a spring season because of similar conditioning between the sports. He is also hoping to play some exhibition matches this fall after going 10-7-1 last year. While still unsure what the spring will look like, he’s glad his team is back.
“We were sent home in March and hadn’t seen each other in a great length of time, so to have the team back together again just smiling on the field, enjoying each other’s company and enjoying competing has been really, really exciting, and I think really nice for our players and nice for our coaching staff,” Neidell said.{&end}
