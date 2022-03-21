Western Kentucky sophomore forward Bailey Conrad lines up to shoot a layup in the Hilltoppers’ 105-35 win against the Rhodes College Lynx, the largest margin of victory against a college team in the program’s 103-year history, at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The Hilltoppers improve to 4-3 and are scheduled to host Eastern Kentucky Saturday at 6 p.m. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky sophomore forward Bailey Conrad has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed Monday.
The news was first reported on the Verbal Commits Twitter account.
The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Corydon, Ind., native appeared in nine games last season for the Hilltoppers. He averaged 0.3 points and 0.4 rebounds in three minutes in those contests.
Conrad appeared in five games in 2020-21 as a freshman and averaged 0.8 minutes per contest.
He was a Courier Journal Player of the Year finalist, IBCA small school all-state selection, named to the IBCA top 100 and received an invite to the NCAA Basketball Academy during his time at Christian Academy of Indiana, where he averaged 18.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 blocks as a senior.
WKU ended the 2021-22 season 19-13 with a 59-57 loss to LA Tech in the C-USA Tournament quarterfinals.
