Western Kentucky junior forward Isaiah Cozart dunks the ball over Rhodes College freshman guard Elijah White in the Hilltoppers' 105-35 win against the Lynx, the largest margin of victory against a college team in the program's 103-year history, at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The Hilltoppers improve to 4-3 and are scheduled to host Eastern Kentucky Saturday at 6 p.m. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A third player from Western Kentucky's men's basketball team has entered the transfer portal this week.
Junior forward Isaiah Cozart has entered the portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Friday.
The Verbal Commits Twitter account was the first to report Cozart's entrance in the portal.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Madison Central graduate appeared in 18 games this season – including the final eight – averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game. Cozart was given the team's Most Valuable Talker award in its Feb. 19 victory over Old Dominion, when he played 13 minutes off the bench after an injury to Jairus Hamilton and foul trouble from Jamarion Sharp.
He appeared in 11 games the season prior, averaging 1.6 points and two rebounds in six minutes per game. He saw limited action across 19 games as a freshman during the 2019-20 season.
Cozart – who has two years of eligibility remaining – was named 11th Region Player of the Year and Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Player of the Year while at Madison Central, where he averaged 20 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.8 blocks as a senior. He finished his high school career with 1,575 points, 1,268 rebounds and a state-record 716 blocks, and was rated a three-star prospect.
Forward Bailey Conrad and guard Sherman Brashear, who also saw limited action for the Hilltoppers this season, entered the transfer portal earlier this week.
WKU is coming off 19-13 season that ended with a loss to Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals.
