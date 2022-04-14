Western Kentucky senior forward Jairus Hamilton tries to move around Old Dominion junior forward Kalu Ezikpe in the Tops' 73-64 win over the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior forward Jairus Hamilton shoots the ball over Charlotte senior guard Austin Butler in the Tops' 77-67 win over the 49ers at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A day after landing a big in-state transfer, Western Kentucky lost a key player from the 2021-22 season to the transfer portal.
Forward Jairus Hamilton has entered the transfer portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Thursday.
The news of Hamilton's entrance in the portal was first reported by the Verbal Commits Twitter account.
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Hamilton was in his first season with the program, after previously playing at Maryland and Boston College. He appeared in 29 games with 26 starts this past season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game. Hamilton shot 44.2% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point range and 66.3% from the free-throw line.
The Charlotte native has one year of eligibility remaining.
Hamilton came to WKU from Maryland, where he appeared in all 31 of the team's games as a junior with five starts. He averaged 6.5 points on 44.9% shooting from the field and 43% shooting from 3-point range for Maryland. He brought down 2.4 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game.
Hamilton spent the two seasons before that at Boston College, where as a sophomore he appeared in 24 games and started 20. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game in 2019-20. As a freshman in 2018-19, Hamilton appeared in 30 games with eight starts and averaged 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds for Boston College.
Hamilton was a four-star recruit out of Cannon School in North Carolina, where he finished his career second on the program’s all-time scoring list with 2,574 points in three varsity seasons. Hamilton was a top-100 recruit, ranking as the 58th-best player in the country in the ESPN100, the 75th-best recruit by 247Sports and the 90th-best by Rivals.
Hamilton's entrance in the transfer portal comes a day after WKU signed Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen, Kentucky's 2019 Mr. Basketball from Pendleton County. The Hilltoppers have also received a commitment from former player Jordan Rawls to return to the program this offseason. Hamilton joins Jaylen Butz, Isaiah Cozart, Bailey Conrad and Sherman Brashear as players from WKU's 2021-22 roster to enter the transfer portal.
