The Western Kentucky baseball team dropped the second game of its series against Tulane 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Turchin Stadium.
After jumping out to a 2-0 lead through three innings, the Hilltopper bats went cold, with the Green Wave taking advantage and going on to secure the 5-2 victory.
“We were in a position a couple times where we had bases loaded and just weren’t able to put a really good swing on it,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “We played better defense today, and we pitched it well enough to keep us in the game, we just have to come up with some big hits to get some momentum going on the offensive side.”
Sean Bergeron earned the starting nod for the Hilltoppers, allowing four earned runs while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. Aaron Shiflet, Dalton Shoemake, Luke Stofel and Hunter Crosby also saw relief action in the contest, combining to allow just three hits and one earned run while striking out two batters in 2 2/3 innings of work.
WKU combined for just five hits on the day. Kevin Lambert led the team with a 2-for-4 performance, while Richard Constantine, Davis Sims and Jackson Swiney each recorded one hit.
WKU opened the scoring in the second, as Swiney sent an RBI single to right field to score Jackson Gray.
The Hilltoppers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, with Sims recording an RBI after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Tulane took the lead in the fifth, scoring three runs off a two-run single and sac fly. The Green Wave added one run in the sixth and eighth to capture the eventual 5-2 win.
