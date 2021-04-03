The Western Kentucky baseball team fell in its series finale against FIU 10-0 Saturday at FIU Baseball Stadium.
The Hilltopper pitching staff allowed four earned runs while walking no batters, but five defensive miscues in the field helped the Panthers pull away.
“We’ll have to clean a lot of stuff up,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “We’re not the club that we want to be at this point. This is not where we want to be or where we had envisioned. But, I told the team ‘We have to understand that we have to make changes, everybody does.’ They’ve got to be willing to accept where we are and learn from it and move forward.”
Adrian Figueroa drove in three runs to lead FIU, with a groundout in the first inning and a two-run single as part of a four-run fourth inning. Dante Girardi added two RBIs on two hits – a single to right in the second and a double to left in the fourth. Steven Onidina, Derek Cartaya and Justin Farmer each drove in runs for the Panthers. Steven Casey picked up the win, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings.
The Hilltoppers utilized six different pitchers on the mound Saturday. In the four-game series, the WKU pitching staff struck out 20 batters while recording just one walk in four games.
At the plate Saturday, the Hilltoppers tallied two hits and two walks, with Jackson Gray and Jack Wilson recording one hit apiece in the contest.
WKU will next host a four-game series against Marshall beginning at 5 p.m. Friday at Nick Denes Field.