The Western Kentucky baseball team fell in the rubber match at Middle Tennessee on Sunday.
The Blue Raiders scored four runs in the third inning on the way to a 5-1 victory over the Hilltoppers at Reese Smith Field in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to take the series 2-1.
WKU (10-17 overall, 2-7 Conference USA) fell to Middle Tennessee (13-14, 5-4) in the series opener Friday, before snapping an eight-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory Saturday.
The Blue Raiders took the series with the help of a big third inning Sunday, however.
After WKU took a 1-0 lead with an RBI double from Ty Crittenberger in the top of the second, Middle Tennessee responded with four runs the following inning.
Fausto Lopez tied the game with a solo home run to right, and Jackson Galloway put the Blue Raiders ahead 3-1 with a two-run triple to left-center. Brett Coker added a one-run single to make it 4-1, before Middle Tennessee tacked on a run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Coker.
Peyton Wigginton pitched the complete-game shutout, allowing one run on nine hits and one walk. he struck out six in the 108-pitch effort.
Cooper Hellman took the loss for WKU, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Hunter Crosby allowed a run on a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings, and Luke Sinnard allowed four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in four innings.
WKU is next scheduled to host Belmonst on Tuesday in a 5 p.m. game at Nick Denes Field, before welcoming FIU for a three-game series next weekend.